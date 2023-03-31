Project Hunger really needs people to take part in its annual Easter Basket Extravaganza this year.

"We just really need a lot of support this year because the cost of food is so high," said Doug Winder, president of Project Hunger. "We spend between $3,000 and $5,000 each month just buying milk and eggs."

Among other ventures, the nonprofit agency supplies the food pantry at the Salvation Army and for Hope Harbor's kitchen.

"Hy-Vee gives us a great discount, but they can't give it away," Winder said.

Easter Basket Extravaganza What: Silent auction for Project Hunger. When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 1. Where: First Presbyterian Church, 2103 W. Anna St.

Project Hunger also supports backpack programs in Grand Island and at Doniphan-Trumbull and Centura schools.

"We pay in excess of $60,000 to $70,000 a year to make sure kids have food," Winder said. "That's how much it costs us to buy food for all these schools."

For the first time, the Easter Basket Extravaganza will be set up at First Presbyterian Church, 2103 W. Anna St. All of the previous events were at Conestoga Mall.

"The mall has kicked us out, due to remodeling," Winder said.

Most of the silent auction purchasing is done through the Yap Auction site.

But Winder hopes that many people will come to the church Saturday to look at the baskets. People can actually buy the baskets in person, using the "buy it now" option. That price is a little higher than the asking price.

The baskets were prepared Thursday night at the church by Project Hunger members and members of the Grand Island Senior High National Honor Society.

Baskets will be available to pick up beginning at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. If paying with a credit card, there will be 4% convenience fee.

Online participants don't have to wait until Saturday. They can start bidding now.

Here are the directions:

1. Log on to www.yapauction.com.

2. Click on "Upcoming Auctions" in the menu tab (the menu button with three horizontal bars if looking on your phone).

3. Scroll down until you see the Easter Basket Extravaganza auction.

4. Click on "Hibid Online Bidding Link Here."

5. New bidders click on "Login/New Bidder" tab.

6. On the next screen that comes up, all current bidders can log in with their password at the top of the page. New bidders can click the "Register Here" button.

7. When the next screen appears, you will be asked to check your email address. Type your email address in. On the next line, confirm email address. After you have entered your email twice, click the "Check Email" button.

8. The Step 2 screen will come up. Complete each field with the appropriate information.

9. Under the Choose Your User ID and Password section, enter your email address in the username field and create your password in the next field and confirm.

10. Enter your email address in the next field and confirm.

11. Click the "Create New Account" button.

12. Click the "Register to Bid" button, and read the terms and conditions. Checkmark the box to agree.

13. You are all done. Happy bidding.