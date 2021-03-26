Easter Basket Extravaganza underway; bidding ends at 3 p.m. Saturday

Project Hunger hopes to have at least 250 baskets up for grabs at its 25th annual Easter Basket Extravaganza, which runs through 3 p.m. Saturday.
If you’d like to take a look at the baskets, you can go to the old Deb store at Conestoga Mall.
But to bid on the baskets, you’ve got to visit www.yapauction.com. You can place your bids now.
You’ll be notified if you have the winning bid. To pick up your basket, get to the Conestoga Mall location by 4:30 p.m. Saturday. For winning bidders who can’t get there Saturday, the baskets will be available at Copycat Printing, 365 N. Broadwell Ave.
Hunger has grown because of COVID-19.
“There’s a lot of need out there,” said Doug Winder, president of Project Hunger.
Among other things, the nonprofit organization provides food for backpack programs at Grand Island Public Schools and at Centura. The support soon will be expanded to two more schools.
“So we really need to have a good auction so we can get these off the ground,” Winder said.
“The backpacks go out every Friday and a lot of these kids won’t eat again until Monday if they don’t have a backpack,” he said.
National Honor Society members from Grand Island Senior High helped prepare the Easter baskets this week.
“They are great kids, and we really appreciate their help,” Winder said.
He also singled out YAP Auction, Copycat Printing and Roses for You. The floral company loaned tables to Project Hunger on which to set the baskets.
Proceeds from the Easter Basket Extravaganza help stock the community food pantry. The effort also provides food to the Food Bucks Program, the Salvation Army kitchen, Hope Harbor, the Department of Health and Human Services Gap Program, Food for Thought, the Crossroads Rescue Mission and Project Hunger’s Gathering Table feeding program.
“We’re very grateful to the community of Grand Island for their continued support. All our money that we raise stays right here,” Winder said. “We give 97% to 98% of all our money back to the community. You can’t find another organization that does that.”