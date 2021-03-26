Easter Basket Extravaganza underway; bidding ends at 3 p.m. Saturday

Project Hunger hopes to have at least 250 baskets up for grabs at its 25th annual Easter Basket Extravaganza, which runs through 3 p.m. Saturday.

If you’d like to take a look at the baskets, you can go to the old Deb store at Conestoga Mall.

But to bid on the baskets, you’ve got to visit www.yapauction.com. You can place your bids now.

You’ll be notified if you have the winning bid. To pick up your basket, get to the Conestoga Mall location by 4:30 p.m. Saturday. For winning bidders who can’t get there Saturday, the baskets will be available at Copycat Printing, 365 N. Broadwell Ave.

Hunger has grown because of COVID-19.

“There’s a lot of need out there,” said Doug Winder, president of Project Hunger.

Among other things, the nonprofit organization provides food for backpack programs at Grand Island Public Schools and at Centura. The support soon will be expanded to two more schools.

“So we really need to have a good auction so we can get these off the ground,” Winder said.

“The backpacks go out every Friday and a lot of these kids won’t eat again until Monday if they don’t have a backpack,” he said.