Easter springs early with Peace Lutheran egg hunt event at Conestoga Mall

“I’m excited we’re able to do this,” she said. “We typically do an Easter egg hunt every year, and last year we had to cancel because of COVID, so I’m thrilled we’re able to get back out into the community and do something that’s a little different than we normally do.”

She added, “We’re just glad to be able to be serving people.”

Having an egg hunt this year felt like a return to normal, Probasco said.

“It’s good to see faces in person and not through a screen,” she said. “We just wanted the community to come together and we want to just bless them.”

Peace Lutheran also worked to ensure the event was safe.

“(Conestoga) asked us to wear masks, which is a part of their protocols here,” Rathman said. “Normally, when we do our egg hunt, we have hands-on activities kids can do, and this time we’re just sending those things homes with kiddos so they can do them at home.”

The location benefited the style of this year’s egg hunt, Probasco said.

“The space is big, so we’re able to socially distance,” she said. “It’s our first year here and it seems to be working really well.”