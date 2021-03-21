Easter springs early with Peace Lutheran egg hunt event at Conestoga Mall

The hunt is on!
Grand Island’s Peace Lutheran Church held its annual Community Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday at Conestoga Mall.
Rather than scatter plastic eggs throughout the mall, the event had a post-pandemic twist, with stations set up for children to receive treats.
For the church, it was a day to gather and bless the community, Director of Children’s Ministry Sherri Probasco said.
“We want to give back,” she said. “We didn’t have anything last year. In the past, we have done it at the Fieldhouse, and we have bounce houses and hands-on activities, but we knew we needed to think outside the box this year.”
Probasco called it a “no crush, no rush” approach.
At each of the day’s six stations, children had a letter stamped on their card that, at the end of the circuit, spelled “Easter.”
“Throughout the whole thing they get a story card,” Probasco said. “Once they complete all the stations, they’ll have the whole story of Easter.”
Along the way, kids also received treats and small crafts to do at home.
The event culminated with giveaways.
Rachel Rathman, director of outreach, said she enjoyed being able to hold an event this year.
“I’m excited we’re able to do this,” she said. “We typically do an Easter egg hunt every year, and last year we had to cancel because of COVID, so I’m thrilled we’re able to get back out into the community and do something that’s a little different than we normally do.”
She added, “We’re just glad to be able to be serving people.”
Having an egg hunt this year felt like a return to normal, Probasco said.
“It’s good to see faces in person and not through a screen,” she said. “We just wanted the community to come together and we want to just bless them.”
Peace Lutheran also worked to ensure the event was safe.
“(Conestoga) asked us to wear masks, which is a part of their protocols here,” Rathman said. “Normally, when we do our egg hunt, we have hands-on activities kids can do, and this time we’re just sending those things homes with kiddos so they can do them at home.”
The location benefited the style of this year’s egg hunt, Probasco said.
“The space is big, so we’re able to socially distance,” she said. “It’s our first year here and it seems to be working really well.”
More than 60 Peace Lutheran Church members, including many families, helped with the day’s event.
“We put out a call for people and we got a great response,” Rathman said. “People are glad to be out and doing things again, and just serving our community.”
Julie Keeley, director of youth ministry, started the event by gathering the volunteers for group photo and then led them in a prayer.
“It’s the most important part, I think,” Keeley said. “We can’t do this without it.”
Peace Lutheran’s Comfort Dog Eddie also participated in the event. He received adoring pets from many children.
Eddie and caregiver Don Moeller appear at crisis situations across the county to bring solace to struggling or grieving communities.
“We’ve been out for some situations, but he’s happy to get out,” Moeller said. “We haven’t been out as much as we have in the past. Hopefully, things will start getting better.”
Moeller also enjoyed being out at the church event.
“It’s great for the kids and great for the community,” he said. “Everybody’s ready to get these masks off and become more community minded.”
Coming together is an important part of the church’s mission, Probasco explained.
“We want to gather as a community and build relationships with people, share the gospel of Jesus, and do it in a nonthreatening way,” she said. “We’re off our campus and coming out to the community to meet people. We just want to give them a smiling face and a welcome.”