KEARNEY — Nate Kauffman, senior vice president of the Federal Reserve brand in Omaha, will be the featured speaker during an economic forum set for April 17 in Kearney.

In his role as senior VP, Kauffman serves as the bank’s lead economist and representative in the state of Nebraska, Kauffman provides strategic direction and oversight for the Omaha Branch, regional research, and economic outreach throughout the state. He serves as a local connection to the nation’s central bank and is responsible for briefing the Kansas City Fed’s president – a member of the Federal Open Market Committee – on regional economic and business activity.

In addition, he is the Kansas City Fed’s principal expert in agricultural economics. He is a leading voice on the agricultural economy throughout the seven states of the Tenth Federal Reserve District and the broader Federal Reserve System. Kauffman oversees several Bank and Federal Reserve efforts to track agricultural economic and financial conditions and hosts the Kansas City Fed’s annual Agricultural Symposium. He also speaks regularly on the agricultural economy to industry audiences and the news media, including providing testimonies at both U.S. Senate and U.S. House Agriculture Committee hearings.

Kauffman joined the Federal Reserve in 2012. He received his Ph.D. in economics from Iowa State University. Prior to receiving his Ph.D., Nate spent three years in Bosnia and Herzegovina coordinating agricultural economic development projects.

Nate lives in Omaha with his wife and four children.

The forum is planned for noon to 1:15 p.m. at the Younes Conference Center South. Lunch will be served. There is no cost to attend. However, seating is limited and advance registration is required.

Register at https://frbkc.custhelp.com/ci/documents/detail/2/2023KearneyEconomicForumRegistration

The Omaha Branch hosts these forums to share relevant updates on the economy and learn about local economic issues.

Visit its website at https://www.kansascityfed.org/omaha/nebraska-economic-forums/ for more information on Nebraska Economic Forums.