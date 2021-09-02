Ed and Nina Putnam move to Grand Island to help raise grandchildren

In late 2019, Ed and Nina Putnam bought a 26-foot RV, planning to travel in their retirement.

“But God had other plans for us,” Ed Putnam said.

Their 36-year-old daughter, Amy Jessop, died July 10 of colon cancer. Now the Putnams have moved to Grand Island to help her husband, Nick, raise their three kids, who are 12 and younger.

Putnam, a professional counselor, is 65. His wife is 67.

Putnam hopes to work for another decade, but he did plan to slow down and make trips to see other grandkids in Utah.

Now they’ve moved from Holdrege to Grand Island, where Putnam will soon open a counseling office. Right now, they’re living in their RV, parked in Nick’s driveway.

They will raise another trio of kids, “only with the Lord’s strength. That’s the only way we’re going to do it,” he said.

He and Nina don’t have the strength and stamina they did when they raised their own children.

“Amy fought hard for those three kids,” getting all the treatment she could to stick around as long as she could for them, Putnam said.