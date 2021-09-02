Ed and Nina Putnam move to Grand Island to help raise grandchildren

In late 2019, Ed and Nina Putnam bought a 26-foot RV, planning to travel in their retirement.
“But God had other plans for us,” Ed Putnam said.
Their 36-year-old daughter, Amy Jessop, died July 10 of colon cancer. Now the Putnams have moved to Grand Island to help her husband, Nick, raise their three kids, who are 12 and younger.
Putnam, a professional counselor, is 65. His wife is 67.
Putnam hopes to work for another decade, but he did plan to slow down and make trips to see other grandkids in Utah.
Now they’ve moved from Holdrege to Grand Island, where Putnam will soon open a counseling office. Right now, they’re living in their RV, parked in Nick’s driveway.
They will raise another trio of kids, “only with the Lord’s strength. That’s the only way we’re going to do it,” he said.
He and Nina don’t have the strength and stamina they did when they raised their own children.
“Amy fought hard for those three kids,” getting all the treatment she could to stick around as long as she could for them, Putnam said.
When his daughter was diagnosed in 2019, the doctor told her the cancer was terminal, and that she’d live only a year or two.
By the end, the cancer was in her liver, lungs and ovaries.
“She battled it two years and a month,” Putnam said.
Jessop was a graduate of Holdrege High School and the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
Amy and Nick moved to Grand Island in 2008. She worked at the north Walmart. Nick, a Grand Island native, works at the south Walmart.
Amy “always had a smile on her face” and was always oriented toward others, her father said. She was helpful, kind and considerate.
She left behind Anna, 12, Dante, 11, and Maya, 3. The youngest will turn 4 in a couple of weeks.
The Putnams’ two sons live in Monroe, Utah, and York.
Their family, including children and grandchildren, totals 16 people. Fifteen of them, including Jessop, gathered in Colorado in June for a final gathering and photos.
His daughter held on for that trip, Putnam said. After the gathering, she went downhill quickly.
Throughout her struggle, Putnam promised her they would help raise her kids when the time was right.
“You won’t have to worry about them,” he told her.
In the hospital, a couple of days before Jessop died, Putnam said to her, “We’re going to take care of your kiddos.”
When Jessop assured him that she trusted him, Putnam responded, “Now you go home to Jesus.”
The Putnams are in it for the long haul.
“We’re doing this to honor Amy, and to invest in those kids’ lives,” he said.
This week, he told the youngsters that “we feel honored and privileged to be a godly influence in their lives,” he said.
Putnam, a Colorado native, does Biblically-based marriage and family counseling. A counselor since 1994, he started his own business, Christian Counseling Services, in 1998. His wife, now retired, worked as his office manager.
In addition to Holdrege, he previously had offices in Alma, Franklin and Broken Bow. His McCook office remains open, and he works with others via teleheath.
While some counselors have secular training, Putnam has a master’s degree from Liberty University. He has “a lot of theology” in his background.
“So I know the Bible very well,” he said.
Putnam met the former Nina Arehart, a Wilcox native, at Ottawa University in Kansas. His master’s degree is in community counseling with a specialization in marriage and family therapy.
The Grand Island location will open Sept. 13 at Suite I, 1932 Aspen Circle.