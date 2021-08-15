Ed Klimek gives proper farewell to Navy veterans

When a Navy veteran passes away in Nebraska, Ed Klimek often shows up at the burial, representing the U.S. Navy.
Klimek and another Navy veteran, both in uniform, step toward the survivors after a local honor guard plays taps and provides a 21-gun salute.
Klimek and his fellow veteran fold the flag and present it to the next of kin, saying, “On behalf of the president of the United States, the United States Navy and a grateful nation, please accept this flag as a symbol of our appreciation for your loved one’s honorable and faithful service.”
Family members are deeply appreciative. The people who thank him often have tears in their eyes.
“All the time,” Klimek said.
The Grand Island man is a Naval Reservist. He isn’t required to serve on the funeral detail, but he feels it’s an honor that’s due the departed.
“It’s the least I can do. It’s very important,” he said. “They deserve that honor.”
296 burials
Klimek has been part of the funeral detail at 297 burials in Nebraska. The work has taken him all over the state, but most of the burials are in central and western Nebraska. Many are at Fort McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell.
In western Nebraska, “there’s not many people doing it. I don’t want a veteran going without the proper send-off. So when they ask me, I have a hard time turning them down,” he said.
Klimek has been in the Navy Reserves for 20 years. Before that, he was on active duty for eight years.
Born in Loup City, he moved to Grand Island when he was a sophomore in high school. After graduating from Grand Island Senior High in 1991, he attended the University of Nebraska at Kearney for about a year.
Then, in 1993, he enlisted. He walked into the recruiting station in Grand Island and said he wanted to sign up, but didn’t have a military branch in mind.
“The Navy recruiter grabbed me first,” he said.
Klimek’s father, David, and stepmother, Nancy, live in Grand Island. His mother, Margaret, lives in Kearney.
All in the family
His brother, Dan Walkemeyer, is a lieutenant in the Navy Reserves. Based in Lincoln, he did 10 years’ active duty. He sometimes assists Klimek on funeral details.
Another brother, Brandon Walkemeyer, is a sergeant in the Army Reserves, based in Lincoln.
On active duty, Klimek served as a boatswain’s mate. He was at sea for five years, working on the USS Puget Sound and the USS Platte. He’s been to Cuba, around the Mediterranean, other parts of Europe, Canada and the Caribbean.
He loved seeing the world and experiencing a lot of things he wouldn’t have in Nebraska.
He enjoyed life at sea. “It’s a lot of hard work but it’s very fulfilling, to know that you’re out there doing your part for your country.”
During his career, he liked serving in Germany, Marseille, France, and Rota, Spain. The latter city is “on the Atlantic side, just before you go through the Strait of Gibraltar.”
He enjoyed going around the world, meeting new people and visiting interesting places.
The ocean appealed to him. There’s “just a certain calmness, especially at night. You wouldn’t believe the stars you could see out there. There’s no light pollution. It’s just amazing.”
An E-5, he left active duty in 2001.
He is currently an E-8, a senior chief petty officer.
As a reservist, he’s a member of the Seabees, which is part of the Navy. His job title is construction man senior chief.
He drills once a month at the Naval Operational Support Center at Offutt Air Force Base, but is attached to Naval Mobile Construction’s 25th Battalion, based at Port Hueneme, Calif.
Klimek, who turns 48 on Aug. 25, has a full-time job in Grand Island’s Building Department, working as the plans examiner. He’s had that job since 2007.
He returned to active duty for a year, heading to Bahrain in June 2019. His return to the U.S. was delayed by COVID-19.
His main goal in joining the military was paying for college.
While he was on active duty, he got an associate’s degree in computer-aided drafting. After he got out, he finished up his bachelor’s degree from UNK in construction management. He couldn’t have received that education without going into the military.
In 2007, he married the former Hollie Reiss, another GISH graduate. They have four children, ranging from 13 to 28.
Family separation tough
The biggest challenge his Naval career presented was being away from his family.
Being overseas is tough not just on the people serving. “It’s tough on he people staying behind, too,” he said.
For Klimek, his year in Bahrain was especially difficult.
“My wife sent me plenty of care packages. It really helped out a lot,” he said.
In addition to sending snacks, she would have the kids “make little things” to send, and write letters.
Back in the 1990s, communicating with family back home was tougher. Members of the military would use a pay phone and try to keep calls short “because it cost money.” They’d also exchange letters.
Nowadays, using communication tools such as WhatsApp, it’s much easier to keep in touch.
But the separation is still difficult on families.
Klimek says he could never do what he does in the military without the support of his wife.
“She is just as big of a part of this as I am. A lot of time we recognize the military member and forget the sacrifices the families make also,” he wrote in an email.
He’s proud of the role she served during his year in Bahrain.
“She stepped in and took on my responsibilities while giving me moral support,” Klimek wrote.
Among other things, she serves as the Navy ombudsman for the Naval Operations Support Center at Offutt. “She is a volunteer, appointed by the commanding officer, to serve as an information link between command leadership and Navy families,” Klimek wrote. “This is a very important job, providing support to military families in need stateside and deployed. She is always supportive of what I do and by my side for military events and being a part of the military community. She makes my job easier by taking the strain off worrying about things being taken care of at home when I’m away. I would not be able to serve my country the way I do without the support of this extraordinary woman. She is truly the best!”
Klimek tries to make sure that people can rely on him.
“I’m here to serve others. I always try to put others’ needs before myself,” he said.
He doesn’t know if that was a decision he made. “It was just my mentality. I always felt like I need to help somebody out before I help myself.”
If somebody needs assistance, “I never hesitate to jump up and lend a hand.”