Ed Klimek gives proper farewell to Navy veterans

Among other things, she serves as the Navy ombudsman for the Naval Operations Support Center at Offutt. “She is a volunteer, appointed by the commanding officer, to serve as an information link between command leadership and Navy families,” Klimek wrote. “This is a very important job, providing support to military families in need stateside and deployed. She is always supportive of what I do and by my side for military events and being a part of the military community. She makes my job easier by taking the strain off worrying about things being taken care of at home when I’m away. I would not be able to serve my country the way I do without the support of this extraordinary woman. She is truly the best!”