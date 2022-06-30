Eddy Street underpass in Grand Island closing until October for rehab project

Grand Island’s Eddy Street underpass will be closed starting Tuesday and until October.

A rehabilitation project estimated to cost $1.34 million will repair sidewalks, one bridge and complete other improvements, said Interim Public Works Director Keith Kurz.

“We’re looking to do some repair and rehab work on the walls, and on the North Front Street bridge there’s a sidewalk on one side that needs to be repaired, both on top and on bottom of the bridge,” said Kurz. “We can’t do it with traffic for fear of dropping something on a car.”

Repairs will largely be focused on the reinforced concrete structure.

“There’s some concrete that’s been broken out over time and we need to clean that out and replace it, as well as seal some cracks and those kinds of things,” said Kurz.

Bird spikes are also being installed under the railroad bridge.

“That will hopefully reduce or prevent pigeons living there,” said Kurz. “They make a mess and we’re trying to get them to find a new home.”

The project, being completed by Diamond Engineering of Grand Island, is expected to take roughly three months. Kurz hopes the underpass will be reopened by Oct. 1 or sooner.

A similar rehabilitation of the Sycamore Street underpass was started in late 2018, also completed by Diamond. Diamond is working with Union Pacific in completing the project, noted Kurz.

“The contractor has to work with the railroad and get all of the proper permits and such in place, and they’re working with the railroad to make sure that work is done safely,” he said. “You have to be cognizant of how far away you are from the tracks and those kinds of things. We’re trying to avoid those impacts as much as possible.”

The only work being done on UP structures is the installation of the bird spikes, said Kurz.

“It’s similar to the Sycamore project,” he said. “When you’re driving through there, you can notice the walls are rehabbed to the UP structure, and on the other side it starts again. They’re responsible for maintenance of their structure. We don’t usually get too involved in that.”

He added, “We did put some lighting and different things up on Sycamore and I do believe there’s a little bit of lighting on this Eddy Street one.”

With the Eddy Street underpass closed, traffic will be redirected with detour signs.

“We just ask for everyone’s patience,” said Kurz. “We know it’s going to be painful and we’re just trying to make sure a little bit of work now saves a lot of work later.”

Immediate alternatives to cross will include Lincoln Avenue and Broadwell Avenue to the west and Walnut Street and Sycamore Street to the east.

