Eddy Street underpass set to partially reopen

Grand Island’s Eddy Street underpass will open fully for a parade on Sept. 29 and will be open to traffic partially starting Sept. 30.

Though expected to be completed by October, work on the underpass rehabilitation project will continue through the winter due to supply issues, Keith Kurz, Interim Public Works Director told The Independent.

“The contractor is having a hard time securing the lighting systems we were going to install in the underpass and was planned with this project,” said Kurz.

Diamond Engineering of Grand Island is the contractor for the project.

Public Works at the next Grand Island City Council meeting, on Sept. 27, will request a time extension for the project, with plans for the new lights to be installed in late winter or early spring of 2023.

During that time, the city plans to have single lane closures and not a full closure at Eddy Street.

“Instead of two lanes in both directions, there may only be one lane in each direction at times, so the contractor can go in and install the lights,” said Kurz.

Full closures may be needed, however.

“If they run into something we don’t know about, we might have to close it, but it shouldn’t be for near as long as it has been this summer,” said Kurz.

For the $1.3 million project, the city repaired sidewalks, reinforced the bridge’s concrete structure, and made other improvements. Bird spikes are also being installed under the railroad bridge.

Aside from the lighting, the majority of the work will be done by Sept. 29.

Kurz said the project has gone well.

“There was a little bit more rehab that was needed on one of the bridges than originally expected once they started getting into it,” he said. “We had to actually remove a little more than what we were planning on.”

The improvements will be beneficial to the community, said Kurz.

“The rehab of that structure is very critical to extending its life,” he said. “With the continued use of the underpass, we needed to take care of these items before it got any further degraded.”