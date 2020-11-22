EDGE Initiative addresses local workforce gaps

In addition to seeking mentors, Lierman said, they soon will be accepting referrals for individuals who may be qualified candidates for the program. A referral can come from the individual seeking to participate or from an employer or supervisor at their current job.

“Our primary focus is on upskilling of our workforce, which is directly related to taking underqualified or educated individuals and providing the skill-building tools they need to increase their current employment or reach their professional goals,” she said.

EDGE is aimed to help individuals who are underemployed, such as those who went straight into the workforce after high school or started college but didn’t finish, so they seem to be overlooked for desired promotions or advancements. It also could be an individual who feels stuck in a job that does not meet their financial needs or professional satisfaction — or an individual who works multiple part-time jobs, but would like full-time employment with benefits.

“The individuals participating in the program want to improve their economic status and are committed to making small changes that can result in big differences,” Lierman said. “We are here to be that boost of support and provide resources to make it happen.”