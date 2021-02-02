 Skip to main content
Education series planned for family caregivers
The Nebraska Caregiver Coalition is offering a series of four virtual workshops, designed to provide training, education, support and resources for family caregivers.

The first educational workshop, “Transitioning to Senior Care Living/Communities,” is scheduled for noon Feb. 17. The presentation will feature three speakers sharing information to answer the questions, “How do I know when or if it’s time to move to a senior community? Who can help us navigate the decision or journey? And what do I do with all of my stuff?”

To register for this event, visit: https://unl.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJwqduirrTMjG9Q9xhR99uonMgHT9O1E_nB6

Additional presentations include: “Self-Care for the Caregiver” on May 19, “Pharmaceutical Focus of Caregiving” on Aug. 18 and “Caregiving: My Heart Sees Your Heart; Discovering the Joys and Benefits of Respite” on Nov. 17.

For more information and to register for any of these events, visit https://go.unl.edu/caregivers. There is no cost to attend; registration is required. Sessions are scheduled from noon to 1 p.m.

