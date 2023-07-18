LINCOLN — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has awarded stipends to 148 Husker undergraduates to participate in research with a faculty mentor this summer.

Nebraska’s Undergraduate Creative Activities and Research Experience Program supports undergraduates to work with faculty mentors in research or creative activities. Students receive stipends of $2,400 to engage in intensive research or creative activity for 20 hours per week. The students’ projects span academic disciplines including engineering, chemistry, modern languages and literatures, psychology, art and art history, architecture, special education, and fisheries and wildlife.

Students from the Nebraska Summer Research Program and UCARE will present posters on their research and creative activities at a campus research symposium Aug. 3. For more information on undergraduate research at Nebraska, visit https://ucare.unl.edu.

Area students receiving stipends include:

Matthew Dahlke of Kearney, junior, music education, “Resurrecting Xaver Scharwenka’s Lone Opera, ‘Mataswintha’”

Wil Fiddelke, of Ravenna, sophomore, electrical engineering, “Wearable Technologies to Improve Health Monitoring

Luke Keilig, of Ravenna, junior, art, “Bryan East Mosaic Mural”

Courtney Toner, of Grand Island, senior, speech-language pathology, “Evaluating and Assessing Social Interaction Between Parents and Their Children with Autism Spectrum Disorder”

John Vacek, of Ravenna, senior, chemistry, “Student Attachment Styles as Predictors of Student Success in Chemistry Courses”

Students named to CSC President’s List

CHADRON — Chadron State College has announced the names of students who qualified for the institution’s Spring 2023 academic honors lists.

The President’s List contains students with a 4.0 grade point average on a 4.0 scale. To qualify, students must have completed 45 credit hours, be enrolled in 12 credit hours of coursework, be seeking their first bachelor’s degree, and have no incomplete grades during the semester.

Area students on the President’s List include:

MaKinna Bowman of Amherst; Olivia Bryant of Anselmo; Jarret Buchholz and Lydia Connell of Arnold; Sage Konicek and Ashlyn Jensen of Burwell; Alexandria Gragg of Central City; Aubree Quast of Clarks; Carlie Collier of Dunning; Logan Hamik of Grand Island; Danae Rader, Brooklyn Anderson, Brooke Becker and Lorraine Atwater of Hastings; Dawson Ohrt of Henderson;

Colton Holoubeck, Tianna Martin, Patrick Blake, Natalie Hamaker and Logan O’Brien of Kearney; Ashley Dearmont, Creighton Harrington and Ella Jaixen of Loup City; Lakita Thomsen of Ord; Sydney Roberts of Osceola; and Alexis Kramer and Grant Turek of St. Paul.

Chadron State College, which was founded in 1911, is the only four-year, regionally-accredited college in the western half of Nebraska. More than 2,000 undergraduate, graduate and online students currently attend Chadron State.

Academic honors

Kaleb Rosentreader, of Litchfield, was named to the Dean’s List at Bemidji State University in Bemidji, Minn. for the spring 2023 semester. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, Bemidji State University students must be enrolled for at least 12 letter-graded credits and earn a GPA between 3.5-3.99 during the semester.

Caleb Hofer, an engineering student from Kearney, was named to the President’s List at LeTourneau University in Longview, Texas. The President’s List recognizes students who have achieved a perfect 4.0 grade point average for the semester to receive this honor.

Graduates

Wartburg College awarded diplomas to 267 students during its Spring Commencement on Sunday, May 28, in Waverly, Iowa. Morgan Shirley-Fairbairn, of Gibbon, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in engineering.

Two Kearney students were among the spring graduates at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa. Linden Howe earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in biochemistry, cell and molecular biology. Jessica Mowry received a Bachelor of Arts degree in law, politics and society.

Sadie Carpenter of Hastings graduated Summa Cum Laude from Upper Iowa University during spring commencement in Fayette, Iowa. Carpenter earned with a Bachelor of Science degree in business Administration.