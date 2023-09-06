LINCOLN — Forty-one students, including 28 first-year students and 13 transfer students, have been selected to join the latest cohort of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Johnny Carson Center for Emerging Media Arts.

This is the fifth cohort for the center, which opened in fall 2019. There will be 136 emerging media arts majors this fall.

Area students selected include: Jacie Boelhower of Hastings, Adams Central High School; Isaac Cortes of Grand Island, Grand Island Senior High; Michael Erives of Grand Island, Central Catholic High School; Mason Schwarting and Paige Wright of Kearney, Kearney High School; and Lily Bloomfield of Minden, Minden High School

While 32 of the 41 students hail from Nebraska, this year’s cohort also includes students from Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, New York and South Dakota.

“Each year, our cohort of students gets better and better as our reputation grows,” said Megan Elliott, Johnny Carson Endowed Director in Emerging Media Arts. “We have a very highly competitive application process to find the right students who will thrive in our program, and this year’s incoming class is strong. I’m excited for our year ahead.”

In May, 18 students received their Bachelor of Fine Arts degrees in emerging media arts. They were the first graduates to complete four years in the Carson Center.

“I was immensely proud of our first four-year graduates from our program,” Elliott said. “They took a chance on a program that was being built as they arrived on campus, and I could not be more thrilled with what they accomplished. Our alumni will be ones to watch as they begin their careers.”

The Carson Center is part of the Johnny Carson School of Theatre and Film in the Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts. A key part of its curriculum is preparing students for hugely disruptive forces in artificial intelligence and virtual production that have changed the face of several industries, including film.

For the full list of students selected to the 2023-24 emerging media arts cohort, visit https://go.unl.edu/jq50.

Applications for the fall 2024 cohort are open now and due by Jan. 15, 2024. Details are available at https://go.unl.edu/emaapplication.