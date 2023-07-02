LINCOLN — More than 6,400 University of Nebraska–Lincoln students have been named to the Deans’ List for the spring semester of the 2022-23 academic year.

Qualification for the Deans’ List varies among the eight undergraduate colleges and the Explore Center. Listed below are the minimum requirements for each entity and the name of its respective dean or director. All qualifying grade-point averages are based on a four-point scale and a minimum number of graded semester hours. Students can be on the Deans’ List for more than one college.

College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, 3.75; Dean Tiffany Heng-Moss.

College of Architecture, 3.75; Dean Kevin G. Van Den Wymelenberg.

College of Arts and Sciences, 3.7; Dean Mark E. Button.

College of Business, 3.6; Dean Kathy Farrell.

College of Education and Human Sciences, 3.75; Dean Sherri Jones.

College of Engineering, 3.5; Dean Lance C. Pérez.

College of Journalism and Mass Communications, 3.7; Dean Shari Veil.

Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, 3.7; Dean Andy Belser.

Explore Center for undeclared, pre-engineering, pre-health and pre-law students, 3.6; Senior Associate Vice Chancellor and Dean of Undergraduate Education Amy Goodburn.

Central Nebraska students on the list include:

ALBION: Alyssa Dozler, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Gavin Dozler, sophomore, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, pre-veterinary medicine and animal science; Ava Frey, sophomore, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, animal science and pre-veterinary medicine; Kelly Kleffner, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education and coaching; Lauren Kohtz, junior, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, emerging media arts; Ryan Kramer, junior, College of Business, business administration; Calvin Webster, sophomore, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, plant and landscape systems; Madyson Zoucha, sophomore, Explore Center, pre-health.

ALDA: Dulce Garcia, senior, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, advertising and public relations, and journalism; Caden Sorgenfrei, sophomore, College of Engineering, electrical engineering; Bryan Suriano, junior, College of Arts and Sciences, biochemistry and microbiology.

AMHERST: Riley Adelung, junior, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Olivia Fredrick, junior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, veterinary science and pre-veterinary medicine; Tenley Hadwiger, sophomore, Explore Center, pre-health; Breanna Trampe, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies, coaching and work-based learning (9-12).

ANSELMO: Seth Chandler, junior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, mechanized systems management.

ANSLEY: Carli Bailey, freshman, College of Business, accounting; Jackson Henry, sophomore, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, plant and landscape systems; Emily Jonas, junior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, animal science and pre-veterinary medicine.

ARNOLD: Jadeyn Bubak, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies; Landyn Cole, junior, College of Arts and Sciences, English; Reagan Cool, freshman, Explore Center, undeclared undergraduate.

ASHTON: Maria Dominguez, senior, College of Engineering, agricultural engineering.

AURORA: Ben Allen, sophomore, College of Architecture, interior design; Raina Cattau, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, secondary education; Paxtyn Dummer, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Daniel Helzer, sophomore, College of Arts and Sciences, classics and religious studies Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, music; John Helzer, senior, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Jameson Herzberg, junior, College of Business, finance; Jayden Herzberg, graduate student, College of Business, Master of Professional Accountancy; Elizabeth Hunter, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, English and film studies; Ella Mitchell, sophomore, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology, and women’s and gender studies; Scott Ostdiek, junior, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, graphic design; Courtney Oswald, junior, Explore Center, pre-health; Jeremy Oswald, junior, College of Engineering, chemical engineering; Garen Quandt, senior, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Preston Ramaekers, sophomore, College of Arts and Sciences, biochemistry and psychology; Carly Rose, freshman, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, advertising and public relations; Levi Schulze, senior, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Willa Sharp, sophomore, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, music education; Caden Svoboda, junior, College of Business, finance; Courtney Thompson, senior, College of Business, supply chain management; Levi Vinkenberg, senior, College of Business, management and marketing.

AYR: Elizabeth Anderson, junior, College of Arts and Sciences, political science; Nathan Anderson, junior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, mechanized systems management; Jake Fleischer, senior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, regional and community forestry; Hailey Vontz, sophomore, College of Business, business administration.

BENEDICT: Trevor Clark, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences.

BROKEN BOW: Traiven Campbell, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Abby Flint, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Kate Holcomb, junior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural education; Graycee Oeltjen, junior, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, advertising and public relations; Lauren Reynolds, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education and early childhood education; Cami Schweitzer, junior, College of Business, accounting and finance; Haley Wells, freshman, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Alex Wenquist, junior, College of Business, finance; Ava Williams, sophomore, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies; Gracie Williams, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, English language arts; Griffin Wright, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, social science and coaching.

BURWELL: Anna Gideon, senior, College of Architecture, architectural studies; Emma Hoffschneider, senior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural and environmental sciences communication, and agricultural economics; Carter Mann, freshman, College of Business, economics and finance; Jace Ostrom, sophomore, College of Business, accounting.

CAIRO: Zoey Aldridge, sophomore, College of Business, management; Macy Baldwin, senior, College of Business, actuarial science and finance; Breanna Fanta, junior, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, journalism, and advertising and public relations; Cori Geiger, sophomore, Explore Center, pre-health; Sam Sokol, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, political science.

CEDAR RAPIDS: Neeley Greger, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies; Emily Groeteke, senior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, animal science; Hope Schalk, sophomore, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education.

CENTRAL CITY: Bennett Anderson, sophomore, College of Engineering, software engineering; Amorese Avila, sophomore, College of Arts and Sciences, biochemistry; Emily Blomstedt, junior, College of Arts and Sciences, English and political science; Megan Blomstedt, freshman, College of Education and Human Sciences, secondary education Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, theatre; Jade Erickson, junior, College of Business, management; Cayden Homolka, junior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, microbiology; Ken Kaewwisit, freshman, College of Business, actuarial science; Cole Kunz, sophomore, College of Business, business administration.

CLARKS: Lincoln Kelley, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, secondary education and coaching.

DONIPHAN: Kelton Baxter, senior, College of Engineering, civil engineering; Hannah Fjeldheim, junior, College of Business, marketing College of Journalism and Mass Communications, advertising and public relations; Brandy Happold, senior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural leadership, education and communication; Braeden Mlinar, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, social science; Madison M. Shimmin, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies; Madelyn Stock, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology.

ELBA: Andy Poss, sophomore, Explore Center, pre-health.

FULLERTON: Jaxon Kramer, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, microbiology; Piper Kramer, sophomore, Explore Center, pre-health; James Wetovick, senior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness.

GENOA: Alexis Cherry, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies, and work-based learning (9-12); Tate Koziol, junior, College of Engineering, computer engineering; Catherine Laska, senior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, forensic science; Dylan Loewe, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, business, marketing and information technology, work-based learning (9-12) and coaching; Samantha Weeder, junior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness.

GIBBON: Daniela Corona-Martinez, sophomore, College of Architecture, architectural studies; Miracle Kenkel, junior, College of Architecture, interior design; Noah Summers, freshman, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, grassland systems and animal science.

GILTNER: Hannah Preissler, junior, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, sports media and communication.

GRAND ISLAND (A-C): Wilber Aguilar, sophomore, College of Arts and Sciences, communication studies; Makayla Anderson, junior, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Koby Bales, sophomore, Explore Center, pre-health; Johnathan Bangs, junior, College of Business, finance; Oscar Bernabe, sophomore, College of Engineering, construction management; Emaline Bockoven, sophomore, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, emerging media arts; Cynthia Borgheiinck, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Jacob Burger, sophomore, College of Engineering, electrical engineering; Brendan Burt, sophomore, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Amy Carlson, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Cameron Carlson, junior, College of Arts and Sciences, mathematics College of Engineering, computer science; Angel O. Cavazos, sophomore, College of Business, finance; Anastasiia Chanh, freshman, College of Architecture, architectural studies; Deymi Chavez, sophomore, Explore Center, undeclared undergraduate; Heidi Cooper, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education.

GRAND ISLAND (D-G): Isabella L. Dickenson, senior, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, advertising and public relations; Diego Espinoza, sophomore, College of Engineering, electrical engineering; Cooper Felton, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Kevin Fierro, junior, College of Engineering, construction engineering; Sheyla Fierro, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, communication sciences and disorders; Elijah Flodman, sophomore, College of Business, finance; Eli Fox, senior, College of Engineering, biological systems engineering; Miranda Frerichs, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Lisa Fruehling, freshman, College of Arts and Sciences, English; Megan Garcia, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, social science; Michelle Garcia, sophomore, College of Education and Human Sciences, secondary education; Victor Garcia, sophomore, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies; Carly Gartner, junior, College of Arts and Sciences, political science; Vanessa Gonzalez, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Emmaline Goodman, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Darian Hadenfeldt, junior, Explore Center, pre-health.

GRAND ISLAND (H-L): Isaac Hansen, senior, College of Engineering, civil engineering; Alena Hernandez, senior, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, advertising and public relations; Dru Hofeldt, sophomore, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Jordan Hofeldt, senior, College of Engineering, civil engineering; Abigail Javier-Paxtle, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, Spanish College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies; Hope Jensen, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies; Mentheep John, sophomore, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Brayton Johnson, sophomore, Explore Center, pre-health; Emmy Johnson, sophomore, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Troisy Juarez, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology and Spanish; Allison Kalvoda, junior, College of Business, marketing and management; Avery Kalvoda, junior, College of Business, marketing and management; Delainey Koeller, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Blake Kokes, junior, College of Business, finance and accounting; Adrian Lazalde, sophomore, College of Business, finance; Rebecca Liebsack, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, biochemistry; Presley Lilienthal, freshman, Explore Center, pre-health; Gabrielle Lockard, senior, College of Business, marketing.

GRAND ISLAND (M-O):Fatima Madera Hernandez, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Gladys Martinez Cruz, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies; Adrian Melgoza, junior, College of Engineering, computer science; Elizabeth Miller, junior, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies; Joseph Miller, junior, College of Architecture, architectural studies; Angel Morales, sophomore, College of Engineering, computer science; Jake Moseley, freshman, College of Engineering, electrical engineering; Oscar Murcia Guardado, sophomore, College of Engineering, electrical engineering; German Murcia-Martinez, junior, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Truett Nelson, freshman, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, regional and community forestry; Christopher Nguyen, senior, College of Architecture, architectural studies; Stacey Nguyen, sophomore, College of Business, marketing.

GRAND ISLAND (P-S): Nyanhial Pal, junior, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Jayden Palik, senior, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Osvaldo Palma Vargas, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, sociology; Karina Pedroza Sotelo, junior, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; David Perez, senior, College of Engineering, computer engineering and electrical engineering; Bishop Placke, sophomore, College of Arts and Sciences, mathematics and physics; Caleb Pobanz, sophomore, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Collin Quandt, senior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural economics; Mainor Ramirez Tercero, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Leavitt Reno, senior, College of Business, business administration; Tyler Rinkol, senior, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, sports media and communication; Monica Samaniego, junior, College of Architecture, interior design; Brian Sanchez Dominguez, senior, College of Engineering, civil engineering; Dylan Sextro, freshman, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Kyle Sextro, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, biochemistry; David T. Smith, senior, College of Engineering, software engineering; Paul Smith, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences.

GRAND ISLAND (T-Z): Cari Thompson, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, English language arts; Courtney Toner, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, communication sciences and disorders; Nayla Torres Ruiz, junior, College of Arts and Sciences, anthropology and Spanish; Sin Tran, junior, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Molli Turek, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education and special education (K-6); Tanner Turek, junior, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Kaitlyn Weaver, sophomore, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Stacy Wells, senior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural economics; Gabe Wemhoff, sophomore, College of Engineering, construction management; Katie Wemhoff, sophomore, Explore Center, pre-health; Keyin Wentling, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Addison Werner, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Kennedy Whiting, senior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, fisheries and wildlife; Jaime L. Zamarripa, senior, College of Business, economics; Kenzie Zapata, sophomore, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education.

HASTINGS (A-C): Hunter Anderson, freshman, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Brooke Aspen, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Ryan Bauer, sophomore, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Sadye Bell, freshman, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, music education; Jacob Brouillette, junior, College of Engineering, construction management; Mason Brumbaugh, junior, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Willard Burnett, senior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, applied science; Christopher Carpenter, senior, College of Business, accounting; Shayna Carson, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Caden Cerny, freshman, College of Engineering, civil engineering; Maximilian Clark, sophomore, College of Engineering, electrical engineering; Jared Coe, junior, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Jack Coil, junior, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, sports media and communication; Gabe Conant, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Mari Conant, sophomore, College of Business, marketing; Byron Cruz, senior, College of Engineering, computer science; Alex Curtis, junior, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences.

HASTINGS (D-M): Gracie Daly, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Noah Daly, junior, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, advertising and public relations; Libbie DeBusk, senior, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, advertising and public relations; Stefan Do, junior, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Madison Douglas, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Keelin Frank, freshman, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Micah Gengenbach, senior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, animal science and pre-veterinary medicine; Thomas Harling, senior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural leadership, education and communication; Gilliyan Hueske, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Abigail Kerr, sophomore, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Leah Krings, sophomore, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Luke Landgren, sophomore, College of Business, finance; Makena K. Lindblad, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, special education (7-12); McKinsey E. Long, sophomore, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Nevaeh Morrow, sophomore, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Gretchen Muth, sophomore, College of Arts and Sciences, French and global studies.

HASTINGS (N-Z): Maggie Nielsen, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, German and global studies College of Journalism and Mass Communications, advertising and public relations; Nathan Nordby-Bryson, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Karley Oberheide, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Kevin V. Pham, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, computer science; Gabriel Reiman, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Grace Reiman, junior, College of Arts and Sciences, English; Breck Samuelson, sophomore, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, biochemistry; Colman Scharff, freshman, College of Engineering, computer science; Haley Schram, senior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, animal science; Caitlyn Scott, junior, College of Arts and Sciences, meteorology-climatology; Erin Sheehy, sophomore, Explore Center, pre-health; Jillian Smith, senior, College of Engineering, biological systems engineering; Nathan Starr, senior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, plant and landscape systems; Luke Stevens, junior, College of Engineering, software engineering; Connor Story, junior, College of Engineering, construction management; Jacob Studley, junior, College of Business, marketing; Alex Thomas, senior, College of Engineering, chemical engineering; Ryker Van Brocklin, senior, College of Engineering, biological systems engineering; Drake Vorderstrasse, junior, College of Business, finance; Megan Vrooman, sophomore, Explore Center, pre-health; Anna Wibbels, junior, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences.

HENDERSON: Sarah Danielson, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, English; Eli Hiebner, freshman, College of Engineering, architectural engineering; Odessa Ohrt, senior, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, graphic design; Gabrielle Siebert, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education and special education (K-6).

HORDVILLE: MaKenna Clinch, junior, College of Arts and Sciences, sociology; Blake Wert, senior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, animal science; Seth Wert, sophomore, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural leadership, education and communication.

JUNIATA: Paul Fago, sophomore, College of Business, accounting; Cassidy Gallagher, freshman, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Paige Jacobi, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Luke Krabel, senior, College of Engineering, civil engineering; Jared Prevette, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, secondary education and coaching; Bella Stickels, sophomore, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Brianna Stroh, sophomore, College of Arts and Sciences, biochemistry.

KEARNEY (A-D): Alex Aistrope, junior, College of Arts and Sciences, global studies and Spanish; Natalie Badura, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Jaxson Beck, freshman, College of Arts and Sciences, political science; McKenna Beezley, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Mallory Bellamy, sophomore, College of Education and Human Sciences, communication sciences and disorders; Katie Berck, junior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, environmental studies; Jonathan Bithos, sophomore, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Anna Boyd, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies; Charlie Brockmeier, junior, College of Business, finance and accounting; Quinn Bunger, sophomore, College of Arts and Sciences, political science; Ashton Calcaterra, sophomore, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, biochemistry; Naomi Cardona, freshman, Explore Center, pre-health; Mildred Ciprian, sophomore, College of Arts and Sciences, communication studies, and women’s and gender studies; Trevor Cumpston, junior, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Matthew Dahlke, junior, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, music education; Josie M. Denney, freshman, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Jessica Dunn, sophomore, College of Arts and Sciences, film studies, and women’s and gender studies.

KEARNEY (E-J): Brooke Eschenbrenner, senior, College of Business, actuarial science; Matthew Eschenbrenner, sophomore, College of Engineering, construction engineering; Robbie Exstrom, junior, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, acting; Matthew Feldner, senior, College of Engineering, construction management; Jayleigh Fuller, sophomore, College of Arts and Sciences, chemistry; Hannah Godwin, junior, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Carter Goff, sophomore, College of Business, finance; Kaden Grabenstein, junior, College of Arts and Sciences, computer science; Coleden Grassmeyer, junior, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Sydney Haffener, sophomore, College of Engineering, biological systems engineering; Emily Hansen, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Jacob Hardy, junior, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, music education; Logan Harter, senior, College of Business, management; Makenna Henning, junior, College of Business, management; Taylor Hosick, sophomore, College of Engineering, construction engineering; Ashton Huls, sophomore, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Katelynn Jochum, sophomore, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Colin A. Jones, junior, College of Arts and Sciences, biochemistry College of Education and Human Sciences, secondary education.

KEARNEY (K-M): Lauren Kohtz, sophomore, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Colten Kowalek, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, mathematics and coaching; Grant Kowalski, senior, College of Engineering, construction management; Josie Kracl, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Dylan Kramer, sophomore, College of Engineering, software engineering; Carter Krause, sophomore, College of Business, agribusiness; Maddie Krueger, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, dance; Mackenzie Krull, freshman, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, theatre; Maria Loya-Perez, junior, College of Arts and Sciences, English; Alexa Mahalek, freshman, College of Education and Human Sciences, hospitality, restaurant and tourism management; Ryan Mahalek, junior, College of Engineering, civil engineering; Tristan Mailahn, freshman, College of Business, business administration; Mason Mandernach, sophomore, College of Engineering, electrical engineering; Alex Maxson, senior, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Max McBride, sophomore, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Ashton Mehlin, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, communication sciences and disorders; Dylan Merz, sophomore, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Molly Mitchell, junior, College of Business, supply chain management.

KEARNEY (N-S): Carson Nichols, sophomore, College of Engineering, chemical engineering; Jacee Nore, junior, College of Business, marketing and management; Jacen Osterholt, sophomore, College of Engineering, construction management; Francesca Padgett, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, sociology; Makenna Peters, senior, College of Business, business administration; Blake Rehtus, freshman, College of Engineering, biological systems engineering; Eli Richter, senior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural economics; Kalon Rohde, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Jaiden Schilke, junior, College of Arts and Sciences, history and English; Garret Schmaderer, freshman, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, fisheries and wildlife; Reggie Schriner, sophomore, College of Engineering, software engineering; Gabe Sedlacek, sophomore, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Elijah Smith, junior, College of Engineering, software engineering; Maddie Steele, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Kaleb Strawhecker, senior, College of Business, economics; Emily Surmeier, freshman, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education.

KEARNEY (T-Z): Emma Tate, junior, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies; Nana Tenkorang, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Estella Thomsen, freshman, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Aly Troudt, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Mary VanIngen-Schade, junior, College of Arts and Sciences, political science and communication studies; Lexi Vohland, sophomore, College of Engineering, biological systems engineering; Jacquelyn vonAschwege, senior, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, interdisciplinary studies; John Wiltgen, junior, College of Engineering, chemical engineering; Hayden Wulf, junior, College of Engineering, civil engineering; Austin Young, sophomore, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Liz Young, junior, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, advertising and public relations, and broadcasting; Angie Zheng, junior, College of Engineering, computer science.

KENESAW: Deric Goldenstein, sophomore, College of Business, economics; Walker Ruh, senior, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, advertising and public relations.

LOUP CITY: Lake Reikofski, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, secondary education.

MARQUETTE: Nicholas Hutsell, senior, College of Engineering, biological systems engineering; Benjamin Janssen, senior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, plant biology; Morgan Twiss, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education.

MERNA: Dawson Duryea, senior, College of Engineering, construction management.

MINDEN: Kevin Aranda-Garcia, freshman, College of Arts and Sciences, film studies; Bailey Arnold, freshman, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, biochemistry, and fisheries and wildlife; Leah Boudreau, senior, College of Engineering, biological systems engineering; Molly Burchell, freshman, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, plant and landscape systems; Cayley Carpenter, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education and special education (K-6), and coaching; Emma Rutt, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies; Peyton Schoone, freshman, College of Arts and Sciences, political science; Grady Wright, sophomore, College of Arts and Sciences, English.

PALMER: Allie Kunze, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education and special education (K-6), and coaching; Anna Thede, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, secondary education and coaching.

PETERSBURG: Harlie Bode, junior, Explore Center, pre-health.

PHILLIPS: Hannah Pedersen, senior, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, emerging media arts; Jaylee Schuster, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education and special education (K-6); Levi Van Pelt, junior, College of Engineering, construction management; Luke Van Pelt, freshman, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences.

PLEASANTON: Cadee Nichols, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Samantha Phillips, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, secondary English (7-12).

RAVENNA: Hayden Hauge, sophomore, College of Arts and Sciences, English and film studies College of Journalism and Mass Communications, broadcasting; Rowan Havranek, sophomore, College of Arts and Sciences, sociology and English; Cortney Holt, sophomore, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Luke Keilig, junior, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, art; Charles R. McCoy, senior, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Addison Muhlbach, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, English language arts; McKenna Schmidt, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Claire Standage, sophomore, College of Business, management.

ROCKVILLE: Tate Trumler, senior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, animal science.

ST. EDWARD: Claire Choat, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Emma Ketelsen, senior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, animal science and veterinary science; Zane A. Niemann, junior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness.

ST. LIBORY: Mason Weaver, junior, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering.

ST. PAUL: Jaelyn Gross, junior, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, broadcasting, and advertising and public relations; Ashlyn Lukasiewicz, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Sierra Smith, senior, College of Business, accounting; Jacob Wells, junior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural education.

SARGENT: Sidney Vincent, junior, College of Business, accounting and agribusiness.

SHELBY: Grady Belt, sophomore, College of Business, business administration; Brenna Houdersheldt, senior, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, art.

SHELTON: Leroy Garcia, senior, College of Engineering, electrical engineering; Luryn Hendrickson, senior, College of Architecture, architectural studies.

SILVER CREEK: Corby Cannon, junior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, pre-veterinary medicine and animal science; Lana Hebda, senior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural and environmental sciences communication College of Journalism and Mass Communications, sports media and communication.

SPALDING: Nick Carraher, senior, College of Architecture, architectural studies.

STROMSBURG: Amanda Giannou, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Ethan Peterson, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, sociology; Preston Pinkelman, freshman, College of Engineering, computer science.

TRUMBULL: Kate Askey, senior, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, art.

WOOD RIVER: Roxana Rodriguez, sophomore, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, advertising and public relations; Desiree Smith, sophomore, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Cassidy Stutzman, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Clayton Turek, sophomore, College of Arts and Sciences, biochemistry.