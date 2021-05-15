Achievement times two: Twins take top two spots in class

CENTRAL CITY — The diploma handoff from Central City High School’s valedictorian to the school’s salutatorian meant much more to these Class of 2021 graduates.
Jackson McGinnis, valedictorian, presented his twin sister, Graci, with her diploma.
“I was fine with being second,” Graci said. “In academics he worked a lot harder than I did. When he was first it never really bothered me. I thought, ‘You deserve it.’”
“I went out and went to baseball games and did other things,” she added. “I didn’t spend those hours into the late night that he did.”
The twins’ goal to secure the top two spots in their graduating class has been on their minds for quite a while, since their older sister was valedictorian a few years before them, Jackson said.
“She got to hand the diploma to her best friend. Our dad said it would be really cool if we could hand each other our diplomas. I’ve always thought about that,” he said.
Graci nodded in agreement.
“That’s what I’ve always wanted, too,” she said.
While the pair was flexible in terms of senior class rank, there has always been an element of competition elsewhere, Jackson said.
“We like to compete in classes, but class rank I don’t think was very competitive,” he said. “Our main goal was to be one and two.”
“One” and “two” were once in a two-room schoolhouse at Immanuel Lutheran School near Polk. Following eighth grade graduation, the twins and the majority of their classmates — three out of four — moved on to Central City High School.
Being in a larger school had little effect on their closeness, Graci said.
“We’ve been in all of the same classes, been in a lot of activities together,” she said.
Outside the classroom they leaned on each other.
“More so for me probably,” Jackson said. “I rely on her more than she relies on me.”
Graci said she has served as a sort of personal assistant to her brother.
“I keep track of things: ‘OK, Jackson, here’s the form. Sign it and I’ll take it to school for you,’” she said. “I know what’s happening.”
The twins said they expect their freshman year of college won’t alter their relationship much. Graci is enrolling at Concordia University (Neb.) and Jackson is headed for Nebraska Wesleyan.
Jackson said, “We’re only about 30 minutes from each other, so we’re still pretty close.”
They are already making plans for living arrangements following their initial year of college, Graci said.
“We’ve talked about after our freshman year maybe, since we’re not far apart, living together. It would be more of a home then,” she said.
Academic subject preferences are similar between the two of them.
Jackson said English is one of his strengths.
“I read very slow. I like to read each word,” he said. “I’m pretty good in English because I comprehend very well. I just read slowly.”
Graci added, “He writes really well.”
She said English is one of her strengths, too.
“I’m very good in English — writing, reading, all that stuff. I’m also pretty good at math. Just not science,” Graci said.
Things could get a little competitive, especially in math class, Jackson said.
“Every quiz we get we try to see who has the better score — especially in math,” he said.
While he received the top spot in the Central City High School Class of 2021, Jackson said Graci did best him on the ACT: “I just wanted to take it and get out,” he said.
Still, the twins played off one another’s strengths to help one another stay atop the academic ladder.
“We’ve always been really close in academics,” Graci said. “Everything we had to read for an English class, we’d read that together.”
Jackson said, “Usually if we study, if one of us doesn’t know it, the other does.”
Even though she was referring to studying, Graci’s sentiment seemed to sum up the pair’s relationship:
“We sit down and figure it out together,” she said.
