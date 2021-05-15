Achievement times two: Twins take top two spots in class

They are already making plans for living arrangements following their initial year of college, Graci said.

“We’ve talked about after our freshman year maybe, since we’re not far apart, living together. It would be more of a home then,” she said.

Academic subject preferences are similar between the two of them.

Jackson said English is one of his strengths.

“I read very slow. I like to read each word,” he said. “I’m pretty good in English because I comprehend very well. I just read slowly.”

Graci added, “He writes really well.”

She said English is one of her strengths, too.

“I’m very good in English — writing, reading, all that stuff. I’m also pretty good at math. Just not science,” Graci said.

Things could get a little competitive, especially in math class, Jackson said.

“Every quiz we get we try to see who has the better score — especially in math,” he said.

While he received the top spot in the Central City High School Class of 2021, Jackson said Graci did best him on the ACT: “I just wanted to take it and get out,” he said.