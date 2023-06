COLUMBUS — About 110 new and returning students have received scholarships for the 2023-24 academic year at Central Community College-Columbus.

Area students earning scholarships include:

AMANDA SCHREINER MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP: Taylor Umstead of Shelby

BEHLEN MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP: Daniel Musgrave of Central City, and Taylor Umstead of Shelby

BERNICE BLOMENKAMP SMITH SCHOLARSHIP: Vaughn Pedersen of Clarks, and Hannah Urban of Silver Creek.

COMMITTED TO YOUR SUCCESS SCHOLARSHIP: Jestin Sears of Arcadia, Ava Steinke of Central City, Braden Allen and Jameson Jensen of Genoa, Samantha Augustyn of Loup City, Emma Jones of Osceola, Carissa Jasper of Shelby, and Jenette Miller of Stromsburg

DONALD SCHUPBACH SCHOLARSHIP: Vaughn Pedersen of Clarks

DR. EMILY JANE UZENDOSKI SCHOLARSHIP: Braden Allen and Jameson Jensen of Genoa

EDUCATIONQUEST FOUNDATION SCHOLARSHIP: Jestin Sears of Arcadia, Daniel Musgrave and Nevaeh Paup of Central City, Andrew Breceda of St. Edward, and Jenette Miller of Stromsburg

EMERSON SCHOLARSHIP: Chelsea Fisher of Pleasanton

FINE AND PERFORMING ARTS SCHOLARSHIP: Rose Zelinski of Central City, and Cara Skalberg of Grand Island

KAUFMANN-CUMMINGS FOUNDATION SCHOLARSHIP: Gracelyn Molina of Grand Island

LOUP POWER DISTRICT SCHOLARSHIP: Braden Allen of Genoa

MARY LOU AND JIM HOLMBERG SCHOLARSHIP: Mackenzie Pinney of Osceola

NEBRASKA CAREER SCHOLARSHIP: Mallory Tuma of Ashton, Kyler Kosmicki of Boelus, Kaylee Rosentreader of Litchfield, and Ashley Van Housen of Polk

NEBRASKA OPEN SCHOLARSHIP: Hannah Urban of Silver Creek

ORD LEARNING CENTER SCHOLARSHIP: Jestin Sears of Arcadia, and Alison Miller and Nikie Nelson of Ord

PETER KIEWIT FOUNDATION SCHOLARSHIP: Natalie Reeg of Genoa

PRO-AM GOLF TOURNAMENT SCHOLARSHIP: Wesley Wostrel of Clarks, Cara Skalberg of Grand Island, and Mackenzie Pinney of Osceola

RICHARD D. ABRAHAM SCHOLARSHIP: Kaler Johansen of Stromsburg

TRANSITION ADVANTAGE SCHOLARSHIP: Mallory Tuma of Aston, Jameson Jensen of Genoa, Alison Miller of Ord, Emma Jones of Osceola, Ashley Van Housen of Polk, Tatum Kapustka of Rockville, and Carissa Jasper of Shelby

WENDELL AND FRANCIS STARR SCHOLARSHIP: Andrew Breceda of St. Edward