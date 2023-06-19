HASTINGS — About 250 new and returning students have received scholarships for the 2023-24 academic year at Central Community College-Hastings.
Area students earning scholarships include:
Committed to Your Success Scholarship
AMHERST: Seth Taubenheim
AURORA: Ethan Burson, Addisyn Dummer and Isaac Gustafson
BENEDICT: Ty Racek
BOELUS: Blake Suntych
BRADSHAW: Kenzi Elam
CAIRO: Ryan Schweitzer
FULLERTON: Mckenzie Coe and Torrie Harris
GIBBON: Chelsea Cuellar
GRAND ISLAND: Dylan Collister
HAMPTON: Jacob Wishman
HASTINGS: Luke Samuelson
JUNIATA: Trevor Lavene
MINDEN: Jose Ciprian
ORD: Rice Bridger
PALMER: Joslynn Donahey
SHELTON: Madison Goldfish, William Roe and Jamesyn Thober
ST. EDWARD: Cristofer Irineo Pioquinto
ST. LIBORY: Allison Nielsen
STROMSBURG: Taylor Lindburg
WOOD RIVER: Victoria Castro
Hastings Campus Tuition Scholarship
ALDA: Melissa Veliz
AMHERST: Seth Taubenheim
ANSLEY: Michael Smith
AURORA: Addisyn Dummer and Justice Silver
AYR: Amy Lovelace
BENEDICT: Ty Racek
BRADSHAW: Kenzi Elam
BROKEN BOW: Emily Tucker
BURWELL: Clare Young
DANNEBROG: Delanie Bonsack
FULLERTON: Jose Escalante and Torrie Harris
GIBBON: Joel Cedillo and Chelsea Cuellar
GILTNER: Jacob Smith, Jacob Wiles, Dakon Wilson and Ethan Wilson.
GRAND ISLAND: Alexandra Ames, Jesus Galaviz, Karen Hernandez, Emily Maus, Logan Placke, Daysha Ramos, Kobe Rockford, Samantha Reimers and Hailey Wilson
HASTINGS: Deven Anderson, Caleb Clark, Keenan Cole, Carly Davis, Elijah Engelhardt, Taryn Ewoldt, Candice Gant, Logan Gilmore, Ashante Glebe, Leah Hatch, Luis Martinez, Shaylee McNeil, Frankie Maulucci, Celia McDole, Anahi Morales, Dixie Rousseau, Taegan Schwartz, Ashton Tackwell, Wyatt Tate, Edgar Valle, Sarah White and Mary Wynn
HEARTWELL: Adams Monte
HENDERSON: Reagan Weisheit
JUNIATA: William Barfknecht and Kimberly Crandell
KEARNEY: Micaela Bivainis, Trissa Chavez and Sarah Cumpston
KENESAW: Rebecca Gasseling
MINDEN: Alejandra Iniguez
PALMER: Joslynn Donahey
PLEASANTON: Tierney Bruns
SHELTON: Carter Capek and William Roe
ST. LIBORY: Allison Nielsen
ST. PAUL: Whitney Placke and Coy Ruzicka
STROMSBURG: Taylor Lindburg
WOOD RIVER: Victoria Castro
Nebraska Careers Scholarship
BOELUS: Blake Suntych
CAIRO: McLain Adams, Jaden Gascho and Shelby Heckathorn
CENTRAL CITY: Logan Rowe
DANNEBROG: Shane Nielsen
GIBBON: Levi Gillming and Elizabeth Mashek
GRAND ISLAND: Gabriel Schmid
HASTINGS: Cooper Beahm, Garon Gardner and Dakota Johnson
HENDERSON: Caleb Weisheit
KEARNEY: Grant Mlnarik
ROSELAND: Taiton Trausch
SARGENT: Nolan Osborn
Transition Advantage Scholarship
FULLERTON: Mckenzie Coe and Torrie Harris
GRAND ISLAND: Dylan Collister, Sebastian Diaz Pascual and Sven Matthiessen
HASTINGS: Roberto Carreon, Carly Davis, Garon Gardner, Luke Samuelson, Ashton Tackwell and Corey Tilley
JUNIATA: Brooke Allen, Trevor Lavene and Richard Waldron
KEARNEY: Cody Hromadka, Alex Paul and Skyler Wilson
MINDEN: Ian Sinsel
WOOD RIVER: Victoria Castro
Walter Schott Jr. Career Pathway Scholarship
AURORA: Ethan Burson
CAIRO: Rhett Kosmicki
GRAND ISLAND: Jesus Flores, Gabriel Gonzalez, Brandon Heusel, Sven Matthiessen and Nolan Moorman
HASTINGS: Roberto Carreon, Aaron Sandoval and Corey Tilley
JUNIATA: Richard Waldron
KEARNEY: Alex Paul and Skyler Wilson
LOUP CITY: Brandon Placzek
RAVENNA: Thomas Psota
SHELTON: Jamesyn Thober
ST. EDWARD: Cristofer Irineo Pioquinto
Other Scholarships
ADVANCED MANUFACTURING DESIGN/WELDING ENDOWED SCHOLARSHIP: Rice Bridger of Ord
ALUMNI HERITAGE SCHOLARSHIP: Frankie Maulucci of Hastings
AUTO BODY TECHNOLOGY SCHOLARSHIP: Coy Ruzicka of St. Paul
BERNICE BLOMENKAMP SMITH SCHOLARSHIP: Kristen Holcomb of Gibbon, Donald Janssen and Kristine Lewis of Hastings, and Madison Goldfish of Shelton
BLACK HILLS ENERGY SCHOLARSHIP: Mason Riley of Doniphan
BLISS AND VIRGINIA NORTH SCHOLARSHIP: Leah Hatch of Hastings
CARRIAGE HOUSE FOUNDATION SCHOLARSHIP: Brandon Applewhite of Kearney, and Ian Sinsel of Minden
CATERPILLAR SCHOLARSHIP: Landon Philbrick of Gibbon, Ian Sinsel of Minden, and Gavin Standage of Ravenna
CCC DEFERRED ACTION FOR CHILDHOOD ARRIVALS (DACA) SCHOLARSHIP: Ramona Lara Pantoja of Hastings
DENTAL ASSISTING SCHOLARSHIP: Leah Hatch of Hastings
DON AND WUANTIA BUTLER ENDOWED SCHOLARSHIP: Logan Lamm of Dannebrog, and Karen Hernandez of Grand Island
DOUG PAWLOSKI MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP: Joel Cedillo of Gibbon
DR. JOHN R. SEBERG SCHOLARSHIP: Karen Hernandez of Grand Island
EDUCATIONQUEST FOUNDATION SCHOLARSHIP: Kristen Holcomb of Gibbon, Colleen Gallion of Grand Island, Carly Davis and Frankie Maulucci of Hastings, and Trissa Chavez of Kearney
EMPLOYEE GIFTS SCHOLARSHIP: Jacob Smith of Giltner
FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH SCHOLARSHIP: Caleb Clark and Edgar Valle of Hastings
FARM CREDIT SERVICES OF AMERICA SCHOLARSHIP: Whitney Placke of St. Paul
GANOW DENTAL HYGIENE SCHOLARSHIP: Ashante Glebe of Hastings
GLEN WILLIAMS MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP: Joel Cedillo of Gibbon, Deven Anderson of Hastings, Brandon Applewhite of Kearney, Carter Capek of Hastings, and Coy Ruzicka of St. Paul
HASKELL KIRKLAND MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP: Delanie Bonsack of Dannebrog
HASTINGS AREA HABITAT FOR HUMANITY SCHOLARSHIP: William Roe of Shelton
HASTINGS CAMPUS ALUMNI HERITAGE SCHOLARSHIP: Brooke Allen of Juniata
HASTINGS ELKS SCHOLARSHIP: Elijah Engelhardt and Wyatt Tate of Hastings
HASTINGS ROTARY SCHOLARSHIP: Wyatt Tate of Hastings
HOSPITALITY MANAGEMENT & CULINARY ARTS SCHOLARSHIP: Delanie Bonsack of Dannebrog
JAN DUNCAN MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP: Kobe Rockford of Grand Island, and Reagan Weisheit of Henderson
JENNIFER A. HOAGLAND SCHOLARSHIP: Donald Janssen and Kristine Lewis of Hastings
JIM AND BOBBIE CRONIN SCHOLARSHIP: Daysha Ramos of Grand Island
JUNKER DIESEL SCHOLARSHIP: Logan Lamm of Dannebrog, and Gavin Standage of Ravenna
KAUFMANN-CUMMINGS TRUST SCHOLARSHIP: Ryan Schweitzer of Cairo
KEN WORTMAN SCHOLARSHIP: Jacob Wishman of Hampton
LEE AND EILEEN SAATHOFF SCHOLARSHIP: Logan Lamm of Dannebrog
MERLE AND DOROTHY ANDERSON SCHOLARSHIP: Shaylee McNeil of Hastings
MICHAEL AND AUDREY PITCHER SCHOLARSHIP: Jaxon Bristol and Stefany Chavez of Grand Island, Caleb Clark of Hastings, and Gary Bibbey of Minden
MIKE SWANSON MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP: Cooper Beahm of Hastings
MYRTLE B. GRIMMINGER SCHOLARSHIP: Emily Maus and Hailey Wilson of Grand Island
NEBRASKA OPEN SCHOLARSHIP: Amy Lovelace of Ayr, and Jacob Smith and Dakon Wilson of Giltner
ORD LEARNING CENTER SCHOLARSHIP: Rice Bridger of Ord
PETER KIEWIT FOUNDATION SCHOLARSHIP: Jesica Iniguez Jauregui, Kobe Rockford and Gabriel Schmid, of Grand Island; Cassidy Montgomery of Hastings; and Haley Schukei of Juniata
RAM RUN SCHOLARSHIP: Branden Farrall of Giltner
RHONDA AND RENEE PAULEY SCHOLARSHIP: Sarah White of Hastings
RON BOEHLER MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP: Amy Lovelace of Ayr
RON SEALEY SCHOLARSHIP: Reagan Weisheit of Henderson
SKILLED AND TECHNICAL SCIENCES SCHOLARSHIP: Michael Smith of Ansley, Kobe Rockford of Grand Island, and Reagan Weisheit of Henderson
TEXTBOOK SCHOLARSHIP: Ethan Wilson of Giltner, and Luke Heil of Rockville
VETERAN’S APPRECIATION SCHOLARSHIP: Michael Smith of Ansley
WENDELL AND FRANCES STARR SCHOLARSHIP: Colleen Gallion of Grand Island, and Rebecca Gasseling of Kennesaw
WOMEN VETERANS SCHOLARSHIP: Jesica Iniguez Jauregui of Grand Island
YEAREND APPEAL SCHOLARSHIP: Karen Hernandez of Grand Island