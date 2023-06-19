HASTINGS — About 250 new and returning students have received scholarships for the 2023-24 academic year at Central Community College-Hastings.

Area students earning scholarships include:

Committed to Your Success Scholarship

AMHERST: Seth Taubenheim

AURORA: Ethan Burson, Addisyn Dummer and Isaac Gustafson

BENEDICT: Ty Racek

BOELUS: Blake Suntych

BRADSHAW: Kenzi Elam

CAIRO: Ryan Schweitzer

FULLERTON: Mckenzie Coe and Torrie Harris

GIBBON: Chelsea Cuellar

GRAND ISLAND: Dylan Collister

HAMPTON: Jacob Wishman

HASTINGS: Luke Samuelson

JUNIATA: Trevor Lavene

MINDEN: Jose Ciprian

ORD: Rice Bridger

PALMER: Joslynn Donahey

SHELTON: Madison Goldfish, William Roe and Jamesyn Thober

ST. EDWARD: Cristofer Irineo Pioquinto

ST. LIBORY: Allison Nielsen

STROMSBURG: Taylor Lindburg

WOOD RIVER: Victoria Castro

Hastings Campus Tuition Scholarship

ALDA: Melissa Veliz

AMHERST: Seth Taubenheim

ANSLEY: Michael Smith

AURORA: Addisyn Dummer and Justice Silver

AYR: Amy Lovelace

BENEDICT: Ty Racek

BRADSHAW: Kenzi Elam

BROKEN BOW: Emily Tucker

BURWELL: Clare Young

DANNEBROG: Delanie Bonsack

FULLERTON: Jose Escalante and Torrie Harris

GIBBON: Joel Cedillo and Chelsea Cuellar

GILTNER: Jacob Smith, Jacob Wiles, Dakon Wilson and Ethan Wilson.

GRAND ISLAND: Alexandra Ames, Jesus Galaviz, Karen Hernandez, Emily Maus, Logan Placke, Daysha Ramos, Kobe Rockford, Samantha Reimers and Hailey Wilson

HASTINGS: Deven Anderson, Caleb Clark, Keenan Cole, Carly Davis, Elijah Engelhardt, Taryn Ewoldt, Candice Gant, Logan Gilmore, Ashante Glebe, Leah Hatch, Luis Martinez, Shaylee McNeil, Frankie Maulucci, Celia McDole, Anahi Morales, Dixie Rousseau, Taegan Schwartz, Ashton Tackwell, Wyatt Tate, Edgar Valle, Sarah White and Mary Wynn

HEARTWELL: Adams Monte

HENDERSON: Reagan Weisheit

JUNIATA: William Barfknecht and Kimberly Crandell

KEARNEY: Micaela Bivainis, Trissa Chavez and Sarah Cumpston

KENESAW: Rebecca Gasseling

MINDEN: Alejandra Iniguez

PALMER: Joslynn Donahey

PLEASANTON: Tierney Bruns

SHELTON: Carter Capek and William Roe

ST. LIBORY: Allison Nielsen

ST. PAUL: Whitney Placke and Coy Ruzicka

STROMSBURG: Taylor Lindburg

WOOD RIVER: Victoria Castro

Nebraska Careers Scholarship

BOELUS: Blake Suntych

CAIRO: McLain Adams, Jaden Gascho and Shelby Heckathorn

CENTRAL CITY: Logan Rowe

DANNEBROG: Shane Nielsen

GIBBON: Levi Gillming and Elizabeth Mashek

GRAND ISLAND: Gabriel Schmid

HASTINGS: Cooper Beahm, Garon Gardner and Dakota Johnson

HENDERSON: Caleb Weisheit

KEARNEY: Grant Mlnarik

ROSELAND: Taiton Trausch

SARGENT: Nolan Osborn

Transition Advantage Scholarship

FULLERTON: Mckenzie Coe and Torrie Harris

GRAND ISLAND: Dylan Collister, Sebastian Diaz Pascual and Sven Matthiessen

HASTINGS: Roberto Carreon, Carly Davis, Garon Gardner, Luke Samuelson, Ashton Tackwell and Corey Tilley

JUNIATA: Brooke Allen, Trevor Lavene and Richard Waldron

KEARNEY: Cody Hromadka, Alex Paul and Skyler Wilson

MINDEN: Ian Sinsel

WOOD RIVER: Victoria Castro

Walter Schott Jr. Career Pathway Scholarship

AURORA: Ethan Burson

CAIRO: Rhett Kosmicki

GRAND ISLAND: Jesus Flores, Gabriel Gonzalez, Brandon Heusel, Sven Matthiessen and Nolan Moorman

HASTINGS: Roberto Carreon, Aaron Sandoval and Corey Tilley

JUNIATA: Richard Waldron

KEARNEY: Alex Paul and Skyler Wilson

LOUP CITY: Brandon Placzek

RAVENNA: Thomas Psota

SHELTON: Jamesyn Thober

ST. EDWARD: Cristofer Irineo Pioquinto

Other Scholarships

ADVANCED MANUFACTURING DESIGN/WELDING ENDOWED SCHOLARSHIP: Rice Bridger of Ord

ALUMNI HERITAGE SCHOLARSHIP: Frankie Maulucci of Hastings

AUTO BODY TECHNOLOGY SCHOLARSHIP: Coy Ruzicka of St. Paul

BERNICE BLOMENKAMP SMITH SCHOLARSHIP: Kristen Holcomb of Gibbon, Donald Janssen and Kristine Lewis of Hastings, and Madison Goldfish of Shelton

BLACK HILLS ENERGY SCHOLARSHIP: Mason Riley of Doniphan

BLISS AND VIRGINIA NORTH SCHOLARSHIP: Leah Hatch of Hastings

CARRIAGE HOUSE FOUNDATION SCHOLARSHIP: Brandon Applewhite of Kearney, and Ian Sinsel of Minden

CATERPILLAR SCHOLARSHIP: Landon Philbrick of Gibbon, Ian Sinsel of Minden, and Gavin Standage of Ravenna

CCC DEFERRED ACTION FOR CHILDHOOD ARRIVALS (DACA) SCHOLARSHIP: Ramona Lara Pantoja of Hastings

DENTAL ASSISTING SCHOLARSHIP: Leah Hatch of Hastings

DON AND WUANTIA BUTLER ENDOWED SCHOLARSHIP: Logan Lamm of Dannebrog, and Karen Hernandez of Grand Island

DOUG PAWLOSKI MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP: Joel Cedillo of Gibbon

DR. JOHN R. SEBERG SCHOLARSHIP: Karen Hernandez of Grand Island

EDUCATIONQUEST FOUNDATION SCHOLARSHIP: Kristen Holcomb of Gibbon, Colleen Gallion of Grand Island, Carly Davis and Frankie Maulucci of Hastings, and Trissa Chavez of Kearney

EMPLOYEE GIFTS SCHOLARSHIP: Jacob Smith of Giltner

FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH SCHOLARSHIP: Caleb Clark and Edgar Valle of Hastings

FARM CREDIT SERVICES OF AMERICA SCHOLARSHIP: Whitney Placke of St. Paul

GANOW DENTAL HYGIENE SCHOLARSHIP: Ashante Glebe of Hastings

GLEN WILLIAMS MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP: Joel Cedillo of Gibbon, Deven Anderson of Hastings, Brandon Applewhite of Kearney, Carter Capek of Hastings, and Coy Ruzicka of St. Paul

HASKELL KIRKLAND MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP: Delanie Bonsack of Dannebrog

HASTINGS AREA HABITAT FOR HUMANITY SCHOLARSHIP: William Roe of Shelton

HASTINGS CAMPUS ALUMNI HERITAGE SCHOLARSHIP: Brooke Allen of Juniata

HASTINGS ELKS SCHOLARSHIP: Elijah Engelhardt and Wyatt Tate of Hastings

HASTINGS ROTARY SCHOLARSHIP: Wyatt Tate of Hastings

HOSPITALITY MANAGEMENT & CULINARY ARTS SCHOLARSHIP: Delanie Bonsack of Dannebrog

JAN DUNCAN MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP: Kobe Rockford of Grand Island, and Reagan Weisheit of Henderson

JENNIFER A. HOAGLAND SCHOLARSHIP: Donald Janssen and Kristine Lewis of Hastings

JIM AND BOBBIE CRONIN SCHOLARSHIP: Daysha Ramos of Grand Island

JUNKER DIESEL SCHOLARSHIP: Logan Lamm of Dannebrog, and Gavin Standage of Ravenna

KAUFMANN-CUMMINGS TRUST SCHOLARSHIP: Ryan Schweitzer of Cairo

KEN WORTMAN SCHOLARSHIP: Jacob Wishman of Hampton

LEE AND EILEEN SAATHOFF SCHOLARSHIP: Logan Lamm of Dannebrog

MERLE AND DOROTHY ANDERSON SCHOLARSHIP: Shaylee McNeil of Hastings

MICHAEL AND AUDREY PITCHER SCHOLARSHIP: Jaxon Bristol and Stefany Chavez of Grand Island, Caleb Clark of Hastings, and Gary Bibbey of Minden

MIKE SWANSON MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP: Cooper Beahm of Hastings

MYRTLE B. GRIMMINGER SCHOLARSHIP: Emily Maus and Hailey Wilson of Grand Island

NEBRASKA OPEN SCHOLARSHIP: Amy Lovelace of Ayr, and Jacob Smith and Dakon Wilson of Giltner

ORD LEARNING CENTER SCHOLARSHIP: Rice Bridger of Ord

PETER KIEWIT FOUNDATION SCHOLARSHIP: Jesica Iniguez Jauregui, Kobe Rockford and Gabriel Schmid, of Grand Island; Cassidy Montgomery of Hastings; and Haley Schukei of Juniata

RAM RUN SCHOLARSHIP: Branden Farrall of Giltner

RHONDA AND RENEE PAULEY SCHOLARSHIP: Sarah White of Hastings

RON BOEHLER MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP: Amy Lovelace of Ayr

RON SEALEY SCHOLARSHIP: Reagan Weisheit of Henderson

SKILLED AND TECHNICAL SCIENCES SCHOLARSHIP: Michael Smith of Ansley, Kobe Rockford of Grand Island, and Reagan Weisheit of Henderson

TEXTBOOK SCHOLARSHIP: Ethan Wilson of Giltner, and Luke Heil of Rockville

VETERAN’S APPRECIATION SCHOLARSHIP: Michael Smith of Ansley

WENDELL AND FRANCES STARR SCHOLARSHIP: Colleen Gallion of Grand Island, and Rebecca Gasseling of Kennesaw

WOMEN VETERANS SCHOLARSHIP: Jesica Iniguez Jauregui of Grand Island

YEAREND APPEAL SCHOLARSHIP: Karen Hernandez of Grand Island