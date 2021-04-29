CCC president welcomes attention shined on community colleges

It’s important to realize that Nebraska already helps support community colleges and provides scholarships, he said. He referred to Nebraska Career Scholarships, created just last year.

“So the state Legislature does already provide some scholarship help, especially for low-income students and also for students going into high-need career areas,” Gotschall said.

If the federal government were to assign 25% of the cost of free tuition to states, he said he knows discussions would have to be held in Lincoln about shouldering that burden.

State officials would have to decide if funds would have to be reallocated “because we know that there’s just not an unlimited amount of new funds that are available,” Gotschall said.

Elected leaders might have to look at the ways in which the state is already funding community colleges to see if there’s some way to make those funds go further, he said.

Free college tuition was brought up during the Obama administration, Gotschall noted.

So it would take some time to figure out implementation strategies “that might be palatable to the majority,” he said.

