CCC president welcomes attention shined on community colleges

The president of Central Community College says higher education plans announced Wednesday by President Biden are a welcome sign of appreciation for the nation’s community colleges.
Matt Gotschall didn’t know the details of the package Wednesday afternoon.
But, in general, it’s encouraging and positive “that the community colleges are continuing to be seen as a necessary and a valuable investment, not only locally, but we’ve seen it at our state level and nationally,” Gotschall said.
He appreciates the support for community college education, because it’s a direct link to high-skill, high-wage and high-demand essential jobs “that are needed right here in central Nebraska,” he said.
So Gotschall welcomed the conversation and looks forward to hearing details.
It was expected that Biden’s plan would make tuition free at public two-year colleges.
Even if costs are free to students, people should realize that a lot of work will still need to be done “to continue to provide those high-quality educational opportunities,” Gotschall said.
The cost of running any institution — whether it’s a community college, four-year university or even a private school — is not funded 100% by tuition, he said.
In CCC’s case, the schools require support from local property taxes, from the state, federal grants and other sources.
So while free tuition would be very helpful for individual students in encouraging them to continue with their education, “there will be other costs that will need to be assumed by the other funding revenue streams,” Gotschall said.
Would free tuition lead to greater enrollment in any particular CCC programs?
Gotschall believes the system will continue to see students in central Nebraska gravitate toward “our medical fields,” as well as advanced manufacturing and transportation programs.
The medical fields are “generally higher-cost programs,” Gotschall said. Manufacturing and transportation also have some higher costs to students because of tools, equipment and possibly uniforms that are required.
Even some of CCC’s business and agriculture programs might present added costs to students.
Those are “all great programs that have career opportunities for students,” but they are “at times more costly because of the additional things they need,” Gotschall said. Students might also have to take courses in order to get into those programs.
So free tuition would help students afford some of the higher-cost programs, he said.
It’s important to realize that Nebraska already helps support community colleges and provides scholarships, he said. He referred to Nebraska Career Scholarships, created just last year.
“So the state Legislature does already provide some scholarship help, especially for low-income students and also for students going into high-need career areas,” Gotschall said.
If the federal government were to assign 25% of the cost of free tuition to states, he said he knows discussions would have to be held in Lincoln about shouldering that burden.
State officials would have to decide if funds would have to be reallocated “because we know that there’s just not an unlimited amount of new funds that are available,” Gotschall said.
Elected leaders might have to look at the ways in which the state is already funding community colleges to see if there’s some way to make those funds go further, he said.
Free college tuition was brought up during the Obama administration, Gotschall noted.
So it would take some time to figure out implementation strategies “that might be palatable to the majority,” he said.