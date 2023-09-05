Adult ed volunteers serve at CCC locations

Sixty-eight individuals served as volunteers for the Central Community College Adult Education program during the 2022-23 academic year.

The AE program includes assistance with basic reading, writing, math and spelling skills; drills and special instruction through the English as a Second Language program; and preparation for the General Educational Development high school equivalency exam.

Volunteers served as tutors, advisory board members and classroom aides, performed office clerical duties, helped with fundraising and recruiting projects, and performed a variety of other duties.

During 2022-23, the volunteers gave 2,730.25 hours of their time to the AE program, serving 2,268 people. During the same time frame, 64 people earned their high school diploma.

Volunteers in each community:

COLUMBUS: Brittany Allers, Madeleine Anderson, Emily Belvery, Janet Bouc, Annabel Buggi, Sylvia Coffey, Shiy Delp, Dean Fuchser, Brianna George-Anderson, Carol Goering, Catherine Hare, Connie Hickey, Denzel Hodges, Helen Jarecki, Lucille Kalinowski, Larry Kauffman, Josette Kluck, Marcia Medina, Olivier Musungay, Jeanmarie Nelson, Anna Osman, Bill Podraza, Thomas Salyard, Beth Sparrow, Sarah Sudi, Jim Thiele and Katelyn Wiegand.

GRAND ISLAND: Mary Lamken and Maria Perchez.

HASTINGS: Diana Arellano, Stephanie Bloyer, Heather Bolte, Dustin Bower, Breanna Brennfoerder, Karen Buchanan, Virginia Deam-Nein, Don Eberle, Eric Edwards, Brooklyn Elwood, Claire Fahsholtz, Leo Getzfred, Carla Hedstrom, Suzanne Hohner, Clay Johnson, Ruthanna Johnson, Madeline Kamler, Rebecca Kimminau, Jackie Koepke, Riley Lanning, Karl Ludwig, Charly Lufkin, Peggy Mace, Maria Martinez, Charles McGinnis, Casandra Mendoza, Mikhala Miller, Elizabeth Musgrave, Josefina Perez, Kathy Schultz, Anthony Terwey, Karen Valdes and Angela Wang.

KEARNEY: Roxanne Hinrichs, Harper Marshall, Megan Rogers, Becky Schwarz and Kathy Wroblewski.

LEXINGTON: Patti Maguire.

Former CCC biology instructor earns national recognition

Lauren Gillespie, a former biology instructor for Central Community College, has been named as the recipient of 2023 Western Region Faculty Member of the Year Award by the Association of Community Colleges Trustees. The award recognizes excellence in teaching at the community college.

Gillespie began teaching biology at CCC-Columbus in 2017 and recently accepted an associate professor position at Anne Arundel Community College in Maryland.

Gillespie will receive the award during the 54th annual ACCT Leadership Congress in Las Vegas in November. As a regional award recipient, she is one of five nominees for the ACCT’s prestigious William H. Meardy Faculty Member Award, which will also be presented at the leadership congress.

While at CCC-Columbus, Gillespie was the co-project director of the National Science Foundation-funded scholarship program ‘Growing Pathways to STEM” (Project GPS), which uses a cohort model, undergraduate research experiences and industry relationships to further student success. She also established a framework for the research program known as the Bluebird Project, where students helped establish nest-box trails both on campus and in the local community and collected data from the local bluebird population.

During a routine lab session, Gillespie discovered a population of barn swallows exhibiting partial albinism leading to several local and international research collaborations, elements of which she integrated into her classroom and laboratory activities.

In 2022, she was published in a top journal, “Molecular Biology and Evolution,” as part of an international collaboration of researchers studying the mitochondrial genomes of all barn swallow subspecies.

Gillespie is a past recipient of the American Association for Community Colleges Dale P. Parnell Distinguished Faculty Award for service in teaching and leadership at CCC and with Project GPS. In 2020, she received the League Excellence Award by the League of Community Colleges in recognition of her commitment to excellence in community college teaching and leadership.

Central City’s Buss joins CCC Board of Governors

The Central Community College Board of Governors has announced the appointment of Jason J. Buss to fill the vacant seat in District 1. He was approved at the June board meeting and sworn in at the August meeting.

Buss will serve the remainder of the term previously held by Michelle Broekemier, who vacated the seat following her move out of the district.

A Central City resident, Buss is employed at Columbus-based Camaco where he serves as the human resources manager and global health and safety leader. He graduated from Missouri Western State University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration.

Buss has strong ties to CCC having taken courses during high school at CCC-Hastings where his parents, Steve and Vicki Buss, were employed for most of their careers. After earning his degree, he took continuing education courses in welding and robotic welding at the Columbus Campus. Buss has served on various CCC advisory boards and most recently participated in the welding advisory meeting and on the mechatronics education curriculum’s business-industry leadership team.