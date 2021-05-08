 Skip to main content
Central Community College students receive diplomas
Central Community College students receive diplomas

Central Community College-Grand Island honored about 450 graduate candidates Friday during its 35th annual commencement ceremony.

The Grand Island and Hastings commencements were held at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island. Outstanding Alumni Award recipient Allan Wade Osburn of Cairo was the Grand Island keynote speaker. Outstanding Alumni Award recipient Bradley Keasling of Grand Island was the Hastings keynote speaker.

The Columbus Campus ceremony was not open to the public because of social distancing concerns. Outstanding Alumni Award recipient Dr. Charles E. Sepers of Columbus was their keynote speaker.

