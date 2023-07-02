Graduates

Two Central Nebraska students are among the more than 2,000 students who recently received degrees from Wichita State University in Wichita, Kansas. Benjamin Hahn, of Aurora, graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor of applied arts degree in media arts. He also earned certificates in animation and filmmaking. Angelina Tilson, of Central City graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of business administration degree. Undergraduate students who have attained a grade point average of 3.9 out of a possible 4.0 received the summa cum laude award; those with an average of 3.55 received the magna cum laude award.

Academic honors

Ragan Wood of Greeley, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Wood was initiated at University of Nebraska at Kearney.Wood is among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership.

Alexis Barth and Kaleb Luke of Kearney have been named to the Dean’s Honor List for the spring semester at Cedarville University in Cedarville, Ohio. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Caden Carlson, Benjamin Hahn and Carson Mikkelsen of Aurora, and Angelina Tilson of Central City have been named to the Dean’s Honor List for the spring semester at Wichita State University in Wichita, Kansas. To be included on the dean’s honor roll, a student must be enrolled full time (at least 12 credit hours) and earn at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.

Tyler Fay of Doniphan, and Carson Moritz of Hastings, have been named tot he Dean’s List for the spring semester at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa. To be named to the Dean’s List, students much have an academic record of 3.5 or above.

Mary Ferrone of Hastings has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa. A student must earn a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours to be recognized.