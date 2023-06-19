Area students named to SDSU Dean’s List

BROOKINGS, S.D. — More than 3,000 students were recognized for their outstanding academic performance over the spring 2023 semester at South Dakota State University by being named to the dean’s list.

Included on that list were several students from Central Nebraska, including Masa Scheierman of Aurora, Mary Wiles of Giltner, Elijah Mulligan of Hastings, Dante Koupal of Kearney, and Emma Millsap of Westerville,

Koupal, a student in the university’s College of Agriculture, was one of 1,300 students on the list who earned a perfect 4.0 GPA. He is majoring in Food and Environmental Sciences.

Others on the list must have completed a minimum of 12 credits and must have earned at least a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Overall, 3,043 students from 37 states and 20 foreign nations are on the list.

Scheierman and Mulligan are studying Humanities and Social Science in the College of Arts; Wiles is a student in the College of Education and Human Sciences; while Millsap is also studying Food and Environmental Sciences in the College of Agriculture.

Founded in 1881, South Dakota State University is the state’s Morrill Act land-grant institution as well as its largest, most comprehensive school of higher education. SDSU confers degrees from seven different colleges representing more than 200 majors, minors and specializations.

Central Nebraska students earn degrees from SCC

LINCOLN — Several Central Nebraska students were among the recent graduates of Southeast Community College.

Degrees, diplomas or certificates were awarded to students studying on the Beatrice, Lincoln and Milford campuses, as well as learning centers.

Grand Island students earning degrees were: Marcos M. Martinez, Associate of Applied Science in Business; Heather Liebhart, Associate of Applied Science in Computer Information Technology; Benjamin Kelley, Associate of Applied Science in Ford Automotive Student Service Educational Training, Distinction, Phi Theta Kappa; Adriana Esquivel, Associate of Science in Health Sciences; and Roberto Navas Valdez, Associate of Applied Science in Manufacturing Engineering Technology.

Jordan Manhold of Scotia received an Associate of Applied Science in Business, with Distinction.

Academic honors

Rudee Jensen of Kenesaw has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at MidAmerica Nazarene University in Olathe, Kan. All students in traditional programs carrying 12 semester hours or more with a term GPA from 3.5 to 3.99 may qualify for this list. MidAmerica Nazarene University is a private, Christian, comprehensive university of more than 1,500 students.

Three Southeast Community College students with Central Nebraska ties were named to the Dean’s List for the recent term completed on the Beatrice, Lincoln and Milford campuses. They are Austin Clegg of Lincoln, formerly of Grand Island, and Benjamin Kelley and Heather Liebhart, both of Grand Island. Clegg is studying electrical and electromechanical technology; Kelley is part of the Ford-Auto Student Service Ed Training Program; and Liebhart is majoring in computer information technology.

Elana Kuehner of Aurora has been named to the President’s List for the spring semester at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, while Tyler Fay of Doniphan and Carson Moritz of Hastings were named to the Dean’s List. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must have a GPA of 3.5 or above; students with a 4.0 GPA are named to the President’s List.

Abigail Burns of Hastings was named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at St Mary’s College in Notre Dame, Indiana. To earn this academic honor at Saint Mary’s, a student must achieve a grade point average (GPA) of at least 3.6 on a 4.0 scale, have a minimum of 12 graded credit hours, no incompletes, and no grades lower than a C.

Ashley Peers of Grand Island has been named to its Dean’s List for the spring semester at Midway University in Midway, Kentucky. To be named to the list, a student must be classified as full-time and obtain a 3.60 grade point average for the semester. There were 357 students who made the Dean’s List.

Morningside University in Sioux City, Iowa, has named 146 students as Dimmitt Scholars in recognition of high academic distinction for the 2022-23 academic year. Among them are Jakob T. Jerabeck of Ashton, and Larry R. Thatcher of Minden. Dimmitt Scholars must be full-time students who have completed at least 45 credits of college work with a cumulative grade point average between 3.50 and 3.75. The award is named in honor of the late Lillian Dimmitt, who served as a teacher and administrator at Morningside for more than 60 years.

Audra K. Witmer of Grand Island is among the 250 students at Morningside University in Sioux City, Iowa, who were named Roadman Scholars in recognition of high academic distinction for the 2022-23 academic year. Roadman Scholars must be full-time students who have completed at least 45 credits of college work with a cumulative grade point average of 3.76 or above. The award is named in honor of Earl Roadman, who was president of Morningside from 1936 to 1956.

Graduates

Emily Beaver of Central City received her doctorate degree in occupational therapy during commencement ceremonies May 20 at the College of St. Mary in Omaha. The college presented degrees to 189 students and certificates to 14.College of St. Mary is a Catholic university offering undergraduate and graduate degrees.

Ciara Eichhorst of Kearney has received a master of arts degree from the University of Alabama during spring commencement ceremonies in Tuscaloosa. The University of Alabama, part of the University of Alabama System, is the state’s flagship university.

Two Central Nebraska students, Hayley Fox of St. Paul and Adrianna Smith of Marquette, were among the more than 400 students who earned degrees from the University of Sioux Falls during commencement ceremonies on May 21. Fox graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree; Smith graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree.