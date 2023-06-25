Nebraska Wesleyan announces spring academic honors list announced

LINCOLN — Nebraska Wesleyan University has announced its 2023 spring semester academic honors list for students enrolled in traditional and adult undergraduate programs.

To earn a spot on the list, traditional undergraduate students must earn at least a 3.75 grade point average (on a 4.00 scale) while completing a full-time course load of at least 12 credit hours of graded work (pass/fail courses are not included) are eligible.

Adult undergraduate students must earn at least a 3.75 grade point average while completing 6 or more hours of graded work (pass/fail courses are not included) are eligible.

Area students on the list include: Claire Kaslon of Ashton; Kaylee Crosby and Blake DeVries of Aurora; Sadie Loehr and Madison Mlady of Ayr; Gabriella Homolka, Graci McGinnis and Ryah Richardson of Central City; Sophie Fitch of Doniphan; Whitney Jensen, McKenna Marsh and Emily Panowicz of Grand Island; Sydney Janzen of Hampton;

Dawson Jacobus and Brittany Ochsner of Hastings; Sarah Hultquist of Heartwell; Margaret Harris of Juniata; Baylie Luedke and Helen Whittaker of Kearney; Jenna Jaeschke of Kenesaw; Eric Lenz of Marquette; Camryn Melroy of Minden; Kevin Wagoner of Phillips; Alex Ehrman of Roseland; and Sara Palmer of Shelton.

Area students earn degrees from the University of Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa — More than 6,500 University of Iowa undergraduate, graduate and professional students earned degrees at the conclusion of the spring semester. Among them were four area students.

Cameron Hucke of Hastings, earned a master’s degree in clinical nutrition from the Carver College of Medicine.

Jordan Ismaiel of Hastings received a master of arts degree from the Graduate College.

Rebekah Birch of Burwell earned her juris doctor degree from the College of Law.

Tara Knehans of Hasting earned a bachelor of arts degree in cinema from the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.

Doane, FCSA present four students with scholarships

Lincoln — Doane University and Farm Credit Services of America will offer four students a $2,500 scholarship to study agribusiness at the university.

The scholarship will be awarded for the 2023-24 academic year to: Trevor Bolton of Stromsburg, Alexis Mauler of Sargent, Garrett Rasmussen of Albion, and Keegan Dean Shuler of Culbertson,

All but Rasmussen, who will be a Doane sophomore, are first-year students.

To receive the scholarship, students were required to have a grade point average of 3.0 or greater and pursue a degree in agribusiness. Students also completed an application explaining their interest in the mission of Doane’s Agribusiness program, their desire to strengthen the global agricultural community, their commitment to an environment of diversity and inclusion and to demonstrate their financial need.

Academic honors

Easton Bruce and Medora Koupal of Kearney, and Brooke Johnson of Osceola were named to the President’s List for the spring semester at Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas. To qualify for the President’s List, a student must complete at least 12 hours of graded credits and earn a semester grade point average of 4.0. Founded in 1865, Washburn University is a public institution with more than 6,000 students involved in more than 200 academic programs.

Jacob Schroeder from Hastings has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas. To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must be enrolled in 12 hours of graded credits and earn a semester grade point average of 3.4 to 3.99.

Tara Knehans of Hastings was among the more than 7,100 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa named to the dean’s list for the 2023 spring semester. Knehans is a undergraduate — fourth year student in Iowa’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and is majoring in Screenwriting Arts. To qualify for the list students in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences must achieve a grade-point average (GPA) of 3.50 or higher on 12 semester hours or more of UI graded coursework.

Alexis Barth and Kaleb Luke of Kearney have been named to the Dean’s Honor List for the spring semester at Cedarville University in Cedarville, Ohio. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Three Central Nebraska students have been named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at the College of Saint Mary in Omaha. They are: Claire Caspersen of Cairo, elementary education, sophomore; Tennasynn Sebek of Hampton, human biology, junior; Danielle Hohlfeld of Hastings, applied psychology & human services, senior. For inclusion on the Dean’s List, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher.

Jamie Nissen of Aurora has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Ellsworth Community College in Iowa Falls, Iowa. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must have earned a minimum of 12 credit hours during the semester (a full-time class load) and had at least a 3.5 grade point average for the Spring 2023 semester.

Graduates

Jadyn Hamilton of Kearney received a Bachelor of Arts degree in art and design from the University of Northern Colorado during recent ceremonies at the college in Greeley.

Landon Weber of Hastings graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in mathematics (5-12 teaching licensure) from Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, Iowa.

Activities

Garrett Nokelby of Marquette was one of nine students from Concordia University, Nebraska, who went on a medical mission trip to Guatemala from May 4-11. The students traveled with Dr. Jennifer Janousek, professor of health and human performance, Jill Beisel, physician’s assistant, and Dr. Sarah Matthias, pediatrician. Janousek has been leading this mission trip for the past 15 years to Santa Cruz Lutheran Church and Medical Clinic in Amatitlan, Guatemala.