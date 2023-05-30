Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

NCTA inducts area students into honor society

CURTIS — The Alpha Iota Tau Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa inducted 13 new members at the May ceremony with family and friends in attendance to celebrate their honor.

New inductees include Grace Glaser of Spalding, and Miya Rocha of Ord.

The academic honorary society recognizes the academic achievements of two-year college students. It provides opportunities for growth and development through honors, leadership, and service. Allison Wilkens of Gibbon serves as the chapter president. The organization is involved in campus and community projects in Curtis and assists in hosting an annual career fair.

Graduates

Caleb Pickering of Boelus, Audra Witmer of Grand Island, Moses Dunbar of Hastings, and Ahnika Bradley of Kearney, were among the 200 undergraduate and 247 graduate students who received degrees from Morningside University during commencement ceremonies May 13 in Sioux City Iowa. Witmer graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor of science degree in business administration; to earn that honor she achieved a GPA of 3.81 or above. Pickering earned a bachelor of arts degree in applied computer science; and Dunbar earned a bachelor of arts degree in religious studies. Bradley received a master of arts in teaching degree.

Two area students were among the record 513 students honored at Mitchell Technical College’s 55th graduation commencement ceremonies May 5 at the Corn Palace in Mitchel, South Dakota. Cody Kosinski of Grand Island received a diploma in Natural Gas Technology. Jentry Lovejoy of Polk earned a diploma in Power Line Construction & Maintenance.

Benjamin Moritz of Hastings graduated summa cum laude from Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, when the college honored 424 students during ceremonies on May 13. Moritz earned a bachelor of science degree in chemistry and secondary education. Moritz was also named to the President’s List for the spring semester. To be named to the list, full-time students must carry a minimum of 12 credit hours with a perfect 4.0 GPA.

Mattie Shirley-Fairbairn of Gibbon was among the 624 students participating in commencement ceremonies at Augustana College in Rock Island, Illinois. Shirley-Fairbairn eared a degree in elementary education.

Academic honors

Grant Johnson of Hastings was named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Drury University in Springfield, Missouri. Johnson is a graduate of Adams Central High School. To earn a spot on the Dean’s list, students must earn at GPA of 3.6 or greater (on a 4-point scale) while carrying a full-time course load of 12 or more semester hours.

Lisa Trettel of Kearney was named to the President’s List for the spring semester at Benedictine College in Atchinson, Kan. Any full-time student carrying a minimum of 12 hours and a perfect 4.0 grade point average through the spring term is named to the President’s list. Of the 2,234 students on campus for 2022-2023 academic year, 166 made the President’s List.

Kaley Ballard of Giltner has been named to the President’s Honor Roll for the spring semester at Bismarck State College in Bismarck, North Dakota. Ballard maintained a 4.0 GPA for the semester.