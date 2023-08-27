UNK grad earns broadcasting award

KEARNEY — Grace McDonald, a May graduate of the University of Nebraska at Kearney, was among the UNK students earning awards during the Nebraska Broadcasters Association’s annual Pinnacle Awards competition.

Competing in the college division, UNK took top honors for best live sports event in radio and best news feature in television.

McDonald earned a gold award for “One Last Chime,” a news feature on Don Swem and his final trip to UNK to inspect and clean the Bell Tower before retirement.

A Rockville native, McDonald graduated from UNK in May with bachelor’s degrees in multimedia and journalism. McDonald, a former columnist for The Independent, currently works for KOLN/KGIN 10/11 News in Lincoln.

Presented Aug. 9 in Omaha, the awards recognize and encourage excellence in broadcasting and service to the community by Nebraska radio and television stations.

UNMC confers more than 100 degrees during summer commencement

OMAHA — Diplomas were conferred on more than 100 University of Nebraska Medical Center students on Aug. 11.

Central Nebraska graduates from the UNMC College of Nursing, College of Allied Health Professions, College of Public Health and UNMC Graduate Studies include:

COLLEGE OF ALLIED HEALTH PROFESSIONS: Brittany Roberts of Phillips, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging & Therapeutic Science; Hannah Koperski of Farwell, Lydia Koubek of Grand Island, and Brooklyn Epp of Henderson, Post Baccalaureate Certificate in Diagnostic Medical Sonography; and Leah Stade of Kearney, Master of Health Professions Teaching & Technology.

COLLEGE OF NURSING: Jordyn Anderson of Broken Bow, Kendra Hovland of St. Paul, and Emily Noyd of Stromsburg, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

COLLEGE OF PUBLIC HEALTH: Alyssa Wessling of Shelby, Master of Public Health.

GRADUATE COLLEGE: Sarah Truong of Hastings, Master of Science; and Nathan Hatch of Aurora, Doctor of Philosophy.

UNO adds to alumni network with summer grads

OMAHA — The University of Nebraska at Omaha alumni network is growing as more than 500 Mavericks will graduate this summer.

August 2023 graduates could participate in either May or December commencement ceremonies to celebrate their achievements.

Students graduating cum laude achieved a GPA of 3.51 — 3.62; magna cum laude, 3.63 – 3.86; and summa cum laude, 3.87 and above.

Area graduates include:

AURORA: Nicholas Miller, Master of Accounting

CAIRO: Josie Lindell, Master of Social Work

GRAND ISLAND: Liliana Molina, Bachelor of Arts; Marissa Cornelius, Master of Social Work

HASTINGS: Kristen Elsener, Master of Public Administration, Master of Social Work, MPA and MSW Dual Degree; Kyla Habrock, Master of Public Administration; Mariah Steiner, Bachelor of Arts, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Megan Steiner, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Arts, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, magna cum laude; Reilly Schneider, Master of Science

MINDEN: Jacob Chasek, Master of Social Work

SHELBY: Antonio Lopez, Bachelor of Science in Education, magna cum laude

Graduates

Two area students were among the summer graduates at the College of Saint Mary in Omaha. Cynthia Calderon, of Grand Island, earned a Master of Occupational Therapy degree. Chyna Delker, of Hastings, graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.