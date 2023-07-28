On a trip to Israel this month, Grand Island native Christian Wiegert was baptized in the River Jordan.

He visited Jerusalem, Bethlehem, Nazareth, Tel Aviv, Jaffa and the City of David.

It was great to see "where Jesus was raised," said Wiegert, who's a student at Hastings College.

He made the trip through his involvement in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

The group ascended Mount Precipice, which was visited by Jesus.

From there, you can see "where all the battles would have taken place, and you can see the mountain that Elijah battled the prophets on," Wiegert said. The group also saw where the 12 tribes of Israel were divided.

The group visited Caesarea, where Roman commissioners stayed. One of the commissioners stationed in that city "would have gone to Jerusalem when Jesus was captured," Wiegert said.

The students also saw a bay built by King Herod.

Wiegert, 21, is a cross country and track athlete at Hastings College. He is the leader of an FCA group, called a huddle.

He was one of 39 college students who spent eight days in Israel. The group flew out of Newark, N.J., on July 9. He returned home July 19.

"It was a super-cool opportunity," he said.

Wiegert was one of three FCA student leaders from Midwest colleges on the trip. Another was former Hastings College tennis player Evan Franke, who has transferred to Wichita State. The third student was from Illinois.

The FCA trip was organized through a company called Passages.

Much of what Wiegert saw was not what he expected.

He thought the Garden of Gethsemane would be a big garden, "but it's actually kind of small, because there's a road going through the middle." The garden includes a sidewalk and benches.

The FCA group had a guide named Irad, who was very helpful.

During the trip, Wiegert enjoyed a Shabbat dinner with a Jewish family. Shabbat is a time of holiness and rest observed each week from sunset Friday to nightfall the next day.

The group also visited the Old City of Jerusalem, and the area where Jesus cured the blind man.

Being in FCA is a good way to connect with people, Wiegert said.

"Religion can be kind of a sensitive topic, I guess, to some people," especially in Israel, where Christians make up a small percentage of the population, he said.

In Israel, the FCA members played a lot of basketball, "which was super fun."

Playing one night at a large park in Jerusalem, Wiegert mentioned to an Israeli youth that they belonged to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. The young man was surprised that they were Christian.

But after he got over his shock, "he didn't really care that we were Christians because we were just playing basketball," Wiegert said. When you're playing a sport, "no one really cares what everyone is." The goal is just to win the game.

Participating in FCA is "a neat way of sharing the gospel," he said. At a sports camp, an FCA member might throw in a mention of Jesus here and there. Doing so plants a seed. "And then it might get them thinking about Jesus, too, while they're at a sports camp."

To pay for the trip, "I had to fundraise quite a bit," Wiegert said. But FCA also provided some of the money.

The son of Ron and Judy Wiegert, he will be a junior this fall at Hastings College. He graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 2021, after spending three years at Heartland Lutheran. Before that, he attended Trinity Lutheran.

Wiegert plans to become a physician's assistant. This summer, he's working at Twin Rivers Urgent Care.

He recently became engaged to Claire Fahsholtz, a Colorado native who heads Cru at Hastings College. Cru is also known as Campus Crusade for Christ.

In Grand Island, Wiegert and his family attend Third City Christian. In Hastings, he goes to Forge Christian Church.

Getting ready for the cross country season, Wiegert runs six days a week.

He's become more religious since he moved to Hastings. In college, he's learned more about being a Christian man and a leader, he said.

Wiegert doesn't read the Bible as much as he should, he said. "I try to every morning. It's just a really good way to start off my day."

Sometimes, he prays while he's running. Putting in the miles, he's out there on his own. "So it's a really nice time to just talk to the Lord."

Other times, he'll put in his ear buds and listen to music.

"But sometimes, yeah, I'll just go for a run and talk to God."