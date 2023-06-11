Mental health in schools was the theme of a conference at Kearney’s Younes Conference Center last week, bringing mental health experts, educators and community members together.

Julia Hebenstreit, executive director of The Kim Foundation, said, “Students spend a majority of their time at school and with educators, which is why it's more important than ever for schools to have appropriate services, resources and staff to address and maintain youth mental health.”

More than 2.5 million youth in the United States have severe depression, according to a conference news release. Sixty percent of those students do not receive any mental health treatment.

“It’s a difficult time to be a young person, and we know that many school-age children and teenagers don’t have access to essential mental health services,” Hebenstreit said.

Participants attended breakout sessions and listened to expert speakers from across the nation, discussing comprehensive mental health services in schools and how they can be best utilized to improve social, emotional and physical wellbeing of youth. A panel of students from Randolph, North Bend, Alliance, Gering and Millard West High Schools told the story of mental health in schools through the eyes of students themselves.

The Nebraska School Mental Health Conference was presented by The Kim Foundation and Educational Service Unit #3.

The Kim Foundation focuses on mental health awareness and suicide prevention in Nebraska, by linking individuals, organizations and communities. The Kim Foundation also provides legislative advocacy, awareness campaigns and programming to help those affected by suicide loss.

In Nebraska, suicide is the No. 2 cause of death for people ages 10-24, conference materials state. Learn more about The Kim Foundation at TheKimFoundation.org.

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal crisis or emotional distress, call or text the 988 Lifeline. The Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support, prevention and crisis resources.

