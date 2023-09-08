Central Community College announced that its total college-wide enrollment for the fall 2023 semester is 6,636, which is up from 6,209 students at the start of the fall 2022 semester.

The total is comprised of 2,186 on-campus students and 4,450 distance learning students enrolled at CCC’s campuses in Grand Island, Hastings and Columbus and centers in Holdrege, Kearney and Lexington.

While college-wide enrollment numbers are unduplicated, the campus breakdowns may vary due to some students taking classes from multiple campuses and centers.

“It is encouraging to see our overall enrollment numbers exceeding 2019, prior to the pandemic, as we continue to see extremely strong job placement of graduates with technical degrees and students seeking economical transfer courses for advanced degrees,” CCC President Matt Gotschall said in a news release.

Because of local workforce demand, health, skilled and technical sciences, business and academic transfer courses and programs are all seeing more student interest.

In health sciences courses, nursing, paramedicine and medical lab technician programs are seeing increased enrollments. Skilled and technical sciences courses seeing increased enrollment include energy technology, mechatronics, quality control and welding. Business courses such as business administration, criminal justice and media arts are seeing increases as are academic transfer courses like chemistry, economics, history, math, physical education, psychology and speech.