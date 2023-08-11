LINCOLN — Forty high-achieving first-year students, including one from Grand Island and another from Kearney, have been selected to join the Nebraska Business Honors Academy at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln this fall.

Comprising the academy’s 11th cohort, the students hail from two countries, nine U.S. states and 12 Nebraska communities. Among them are Taylor Mazour of Grand Island, a Northwest High School graduate who will major in actuarial science; and Karson Walters of Kearney, a Kearney High School graduate who will major in business administration.

Incoming cohort plans to study in nine academic majors within the College of Business. Students will complete most of their core and foundation business curriculum together, using an action-based learning style focused on the development of critical thinking, technical and communication skills. They will participate in leadership activities and student competitions across the country to enhance their professional communication. They will also participate in internships and study abroad experiences.

Academy students are involved in more than 150 student organizations on campus, serving in a variety of leadership roles. This summer, more than 60% of the students participated in paid internships across 14 states and two countries. Since January, 23% of the students have studied abroad in eight countries.

Applications for the 2024 cohort open in August and will be accepted through Nov. 15. To learn more, visit https://business.unl.edu/honorsacademy.

For the full list of students in the fall 2023 cohort, visit https://go.unl.edu/3c9p.

GraduatesThree Hastings students were among the more than 700 recent graduates at Emporia State University in Emporia, Kansas. They are Kara Allee, Master of Science in Clinical Counseling with a concentration in Clinical Rehabilitation Counseling; Lauren Canady, Bachelor of Arts in Music; and Michele White, Master of Science in Clinical Counseling with a concentration in Clinical Rehabilitation Counseling.