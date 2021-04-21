G.I., Hastings, Kearney school districts launch Tri-City ASCEND Academy

— On-the-job induction, evaluation and support.

ASCEND is supported by all the school districts’ boards of education.

“I am so excited about this opportunity to partner with GIPS and KPS,” said HPS Superintendent Jeff Schneider. “We know we can accomplish more for our students by working with and learning from our peers. The fact that the board members of each district are supportive of this cooperation is a very positive sign that this academy can continue to grow and benefit students from all three communities.”

GIPS, HPS and KPS collectively serve more than 19,000 students and represent the three largest school districts in south-central Nebraska. Findings from the Tri-City ASCEND Academy will be shared across the state.

With growing populations and an evolving educational landscape, it’s imperative that principals be prepared to understand and meet the needs of their students.

“The Tri-City ASCEND Academy aims to lift leaders to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow,” said KPS Superintendent Kent Edwards.