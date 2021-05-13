GIPS Foundation staff giving campaign a team effort

A Grand Island Public Schools alum, Foltz was the punter for the Huskers from 2012 until he was killed in a car accident in July 2016. Jill Foltz, his mother and a retired Grand Island Senior High school nurse, approached the school district about contributing to this year’s campaign effort. The Foltz Dream Big Challenge Gift matched all new and increased gifts. The Foltz match ended up cashing in at $5,027.

Skalberg said the Dream Big match, coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic, gave this year’s staff campaign even more meaning.

“I think the grit that embodied Sam’s legacy is the strength that helped us get through,” Skalberg said.

Fundraising for the 2021 campaign didn’t necessarily come from staff alone; participants were also welcome to pursue other avenues.

“We always tell our team leaders if you reach out into the community and get more gifts, that’s not cheating — it’s investing in our students,” she said.

The Grand Island Public Schools Foundation’s giving is unrestricted. Funds go to where the district needs them most, Skalberg said.

“It’s a really important piece of how Grand Island Public Schools functions,” she said.