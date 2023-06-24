Grand Island Senior High’s academies and their supporters were honored at the Academies Celebration Thursday at Tommy Gunz.

Nearly one hundred collaborators, supporters, students and staff gathered for the lunchtime festivities. The event was emceed by Charlie Gentry, a GISH senior. Honored 2023 GISH graduates from each academy (not including the Academy of Freshman Exploration) were Clark Boettger (Education Pathway), Isaiah Hawley (Engineering Pathway) and Abner Sanchez Dominguez (Healthcare Pathway). Bryn Otto, a member of GISH’s Class of 2022, represented the Welding Pathway.

Otto had a surprise for his alma mater, presenting 70 custom-designed and branded welding helmets outfitted with auto darkening capabilities. The gift was made possible by Southern Leather Works and Chief Fabrication.

Chief Industries received 2023 Business Partner of the Year. Chief has been involved in GIPS’s academy model since planning began. The company also provides job shadow, apprenticeship and employment opportunities for high school students across disciplines.

Retired aviation professionals Glen Bredthauer and Dan Spellman were awarded the 2023 Community Partners of the Year, for their work in the Aviation Technician Pathway. The two guided students through rebuilding a small plane at the Career Pathways Institute.

The Academies of Grand Island Senior High has gained notoriety since its inception. In April, Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen attended the GISH Apprenticeship Signing event, which celebrates GISH junior-year students signing up for apprenticeships. The academies’ hallways have also hosted numerous educators looking for inspiration for their own schools.

As previously reported by The Independent, in 2021 the number of professional certifications earned by GIPS students increased 203% since five years prior. The annual average of 160 certifications increased to nearly 500.

The Class of 2022 was GISH’s first cohort in the academy system for four full years.