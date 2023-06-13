Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education has canceled the teaching contract of Philip Zlomke, 41, after sexual assault allegations were brought against him.

Zlomke had requested a hearing before the board in an effort to maintain his contract with the district, requesting his contract be continued until pending legal action is resolved.

The board unanimously voted to end the district's contract with Zlomke, , effective immediately, during a special meeting Tuesday night at the Kneale Administration Building.

Zlomke, who taught at Westridge Middle School, is the subject of two different cases in Hall County District Court. None of the charges involve GIPS students, according to the district.

In one case, in which the alleged crimes occurred between 2017 and 2021, Zlomke is charged with sexual assault on a child, first degree; first-degree sexual assault and one count of third-degree sexual assault.

In the other case, Zlomke is charged with committing two counts of first-degree sexual assault in October of 2021.

He has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.