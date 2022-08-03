Grand Island Public releases 2022-23 masking guidance

According to a press release Wednesday evening, a “Masks Optional” policy will begin at the onset of GIPS’s coming school year.

This means individuals may wear masks, but are not required to, based on personal preference and level of risk, according to the district’s news release. Masks in all activities hosted on GIPS grounds and district buildings at the onset of the 2022-2023 school year.

Grand Island Public Schools will begin the ‘22-’23 school year as Masks Optional in all district buildings and activities hosted on GIPS grounds.

This is similar to the policy at close of school year 2021-2022.

In a statement, GIPS Superintendent Tawana Grover said:

"Maintaining a masking optional protocol allows for us to maintain vibrant learning environments while empowering our staff and students to feel confident in how they choose to engage in our buildings. Our protocols for mitigation, naturally, will remain fluid as we continue monitoring data as part of our Safe Return to School Plan. We're looking forward to a strong, fun start to the '22-'23 school year and cultivating valuable learning opportunities for our students."

According to GIPS’s Safe Return to School Plan states that masks will be encouraged, supported, and optional unless "Substantial Transmission" of 50 cases per 100,000 occur in Hall County as indicated by total new cases.