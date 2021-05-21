Grand Island Public Schools announces initial Principal building plans

GEAR UP GIPS and the College and Achievement Center, which provides “programming for students and provide a place for our community partners to plan events,” Bailey said, are going to be another instrumental facet of the building — and students’ educations. Events included are student interviews, which before were held in classrooms.

Also occupying part of the building’s space will be Hall County Community Collaborative (HC3), which currently has office space in the Kneale Administration Building. While HC3 doesn’t necessarily provide direct programming, it fosters effective relationships between community partners in the interest of children and families — and the community itself.

GIPS Superintendent Tawana Grover said in a release: “It’s fitting that this is the first announcement regarding the use of this space since we’ve long said that the purchase of this property was made to benefit all in our community.”

The purchase also will give virtual school for grades 6-12 a centralized location for its administrators and teachers.

These initial residents of the Principal building will begin moving in on July 9, with hopes of the moving process being completed by the time the 2021-22 school year begins.

Ideas for use of the remaining space are being sought.