Caitlin Morganflash has been named new FiT Coordinator and will be step into her role as leader of the Families in Transition program through Grand Island Public Schools as the 2023-24 school year starts.

Morganflash brings a wealth of family support experience to the FiT program, GIPS noted in press release. She previously served as the EDN/Head-Start services coordinator in Hastings for the last four years. Before that, she served as a family support specialist with Better Living Counseling Services for three years.

Speaking of her approach to the work with FiT, Morganflash said, “I think life and progress in anything (including school or families maintaining their basic needs) has become harder and more of a challenge. I believe if we step back, we set small goals or just “next steps” we can get further ahead. Small progress in the grand scheme of things can add up to big changes.”

Morganflash’s addition to the team comes at the heels of Holly Boeselager, previous FiT coordinator, stepping into the classroom to teach World History at Grand Island Senior High for the 2023-24 school year.

Grand Island Public Schools’ Families in Transition outreach team aims to promote the scholastic success of students in transitional living situations. Students considered “in transition” are those of families living with other families, in shelters, motels, or living in the streets.

Direct support and services for families that FiT provides includes: Food security services, action cab taxi vouchers, transportation aid for students to and from school, school supplies, hygiene products, Archipelago food and clothing pantry and more.

Anyone interested in donating home goods or non-perishable food items to the GIPS FiT program should reach out to the Kneale Administration Building at 308-385-5900 or send a message through Let’s Talk.

More information may also be found on the GIPS FiT program webpage.