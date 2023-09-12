Jennifer Worthington, a longtime Grand Island education leader, will retire from Grand Island Public Schools in December.

For the last seven years, Worthington has been Chief of Strategic Partnerships and Stakeholder Engagement for GIPS.

Prior to serving on the GIPS district leadership team, Worthington was the campus director at Doane University’s Grand Island campus. Before joining Doane, she served as the director of Leadership Tomorrow, now named Leadership Unlimited, in Grand Island. Throughout her time in her roles with Doane and Leadership Tomorrow, she served on the GIPS Board of Education from 2003 to 2016.

“I’ve been part of GIPS for 20 years so I have a lot to reflect on. Top of mind is the people.” Worthington said in a news release. "I had the opportunity to work beside dozens of incredible board members and three dedicated superintendents as well as staff across the district who always put kids first.”

Through the years she has served on numerous nonprofit boards, including Hope Harbor, ServeNebraska, Stuhr Museum, Stuhr Museum Foundation and Heartland United Way.

“I am looking forward to some very simple things like enjoying my home and dogs,” Worthington said. “Next summer I’ll have more time for golf and my flowers and by next winter I will probably jump into some consistent volunteering or a part-time job.”

“Mrs. Worthington has been a tireless advocate for Grand Island Public Schools and the students and families we serve,” GIPS Interim Superintendent Matt Fisher said in a statement. “Her work, first as a board member, and later as a district employee has helped to build strong relationships with business partners and the community. We greatly appreciate her service to the district.”

GIPS will prepare for a transition at the district leadership level. There are no immediate plans to replace the position at this time, the news release says.

GIPS Communications Director Mitchell Roush will fill the vacant seat on the district leadership team.

He has been with the district for nearly three years and has worked closely with Worthington as the department was nested under her Chief umbrella. Roush will assume a number of the duties previously led by Worthington. Other duties will be passed on to existing departments within the district.