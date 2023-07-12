When it comes to communicating with children, there’s rarely such a thing as talking too much, according to the groups, including local nonprofit Grow with Words.

Grow with Words is a Grand Island-area collaboration of educators, daycare providers, librarians and others that is working to make an impact in the simplest, but often-overlooked, way: everyday speech.

The program provides community activities and awareness campaigns to help families communicate better with their children, no matter what language is spoken at home. Community activities like scavenger hunts have offered fun opportunities for language development in everyday life.

Research has shown how and how much adults talk and interact with a child can have an impact on that child’s success.

According to Michigan State University Extension, “By the third grade, children who hear more words tend to have bigger vocabularies, be stronger readers and perform better on tests.”

The TMW Center, based at the University of Chicago, focuses on early learning and public health. An article by the TMW Center likens children’s brains to piggy banks: each word is a coin, going into the child’s mental piggy bank.

“The more you invest now, the richer your child will be later,” sums up the article.

“Sometimes, I think, parents forget, ‘when I speak to my kids, they're learning … when I tell them go get the apples from the table’ … they're learning how to comprehend language,” said Becky Gdowski, GWW coordinator.

Gdowski has led GWW since August. Before that, she was employed by Grand Island Public Schools, working with speech pathology and reading.

“Meaningful early literacy experiences” are less effort than they sound, she said.

“What (those experiences) look like are expanding the number of words children hear and/or say throughout the day,” Gdowski explained. She said that includes more speaking and verbal interactions, singing and reading.

“Our goal is to disperse language activities throughout the community,” she said.

Grow with Words has a good start. Since its recent beginnings, 1,600 books have been contributed to Toys for Tots, 1,200 books to 120 area daycare providers, plus 100 books to Spanish-speaking child care facilities.

It doesn’t matter what language is spoken in the home, Gdowski said.

“We want to encourage families who speak Spanish to encourage their children birth-to-5 to speak Spanish, Arabic families to speak Arabic,” she said.

It pays off when they get into school, Gdowski explained. “They have the understanding of the power of words. When they say ‘apple’ in Spanish, they're looking at the picture of apple in the lunch room, and the lunch lady saying ‘apple,’ and they're hearing and seeing the word and making that connection.”

“That's not to say they can't pick up a bilingual book, or they can't listen to some shows on TV … that speaks in English,” Gdowski said. “That’s definitely something that we want them to do. We want to encourage them to listen to English, but they have got to have that foundation.”

In June, a free multilingual scavenger hunt at Super Saver included locating everyday items like grapes (“canab,” “uvas”) using both words and pictures.

Participants were enthusiastic, Gdowski said. One little boy redeemed his prize at Super Saver’s customer service desk, then summoned Gdowski in Spanish.

“Come, come, come!” he said.

“He pointed to ‘milk’ (on the scavenger hunt sheet) and said, ‘here’s milk – la leche! La leche!” Gdowski said.

The child led his new friend to the dairy case to show her what he found.

“We went clear through the store,” Gdowski said, laughing.

Grow with Words is a way to work with child care providers and parents to enrich their children’s language experiences “in a nonthreatening way,” Gdowski said. “We just say, ‘Hey, have you thought about this way to interact with your child? This won’t take much time.’”

“I feel this is important to our community,” she said. “Language assessment scores have gone down throughout the nation. There's a need – and I enjoy it.”

Literacy deficiencies can also contribute to negative behaviors, Gdowski said, calling on her experiences in education.

“A lot of times children exhibit behaviors because they do not have that language base,” she said. “If we can incorporate and develop that language at an early age, maybe some of those behaviors that we don't necessarily like to see in children, they can verbally communicate instead.”

Grow with Words started out as a one-day literacy summit, Gdowski said. “Everyone got together and said we need to do more than just a one-day event. This needs to be a five-year plan.”

“The funding for my position ends in July, but we had some extra money available,” she said. “We are looking at other sources to help fund us.”

Besides monetary support, GWW needs gently used books of any language, for ages birth to 11 years. Donations can be taken to GIPS’s Islander Annex and left for GWW. They can also be donated at Toys for Tots.

“We are trying to determine how to target areas in our community with the greatest need for resources to engage in meaningful interactions with children,” Gdowski said. “We’re just getting started for our future.”