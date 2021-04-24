Hall County Student Art Show at Stuhr Museum runs through May 7

Hundreds of Hall County students’ artworks are on display at the Stuhr Museum through May 7.
The student art comes from both private and public middle schools and high schools throughout the county. The show was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our walls are covered — every single inch — with a different piece of artwork,” said Rob Nelson, Stuhr Museum assistant curator.
Nelson said the museum was closed during the early stages of the pandemic last year and was not able to host the student art show.
“We are on the mend as a community and nation and we are getting back to regular exhibit schedule and we are excited to have the Hall County Student Art Show back in full force,” he said.
Nelson said one of the things he takes pride in as a curator at the museum is that art shows, such as the Hall County Student Art Show, are open to everyone.
Stuhr Museum regularly sponsors art shows, such as the recent “Wings over the Platte” exhibit where artists of all kinds were able to show and sell their art to the public.
“It is the same thing with the Hall County Student Art Show,” Nelson said. “Any student can have their voice heard and their expressions on display here. I think that is great.”
And visitors can see all styles and mediums of art that were created by the students.
“What the museum does is inspire people,” he said. “It wants to make them take that first step, whether it is about learning about art and pursuing their own passion or giving them history that they find interesting. Showcasing the Hall County Student Art Show shows people, such as myself, who are not artists, that there are a lot of different mediums you can express yourself with and there are a lot of different things that are art.”
Nelson said the marvelous thing about art is it allows you to see the world through another person’s creative perspective. It helps to foster understanding among different people. That is true with the student art show as these young people are transitioning from childhood to becoming an adult.
He said the art can be a mirror of how these young people are perceiving the world around them.
“I don’t know what the assignments were from those teachers, but just the vast variety of artwork that’s was done by these different young artists, as there are so many different mediums, expressions and ideas,” Nelson said. “I’m really blown away with what these young artists have come up with. The fun part of this exhibit is not knowing what to expect.”
The public also can see the exhibit online through a virtual exhibit at stuhrmuseum.org. A link to the virtual exhibit can be found on the Stuhr Museum’s Facebook page.
The show features everything from collages to photography to digital work, from paintings to sculptures to large-scale pieces.
The show features 350 pieces from Grand Island Public Schools students.
Grand Island Senior High art instructor Jerome Dubas said the show is a chance for the students to have their work displayed to many more members of the public than they would usually have, such as a student who’s in a play or a music concert.
“You need to present it,” Dubas said. “Presentation is the same in the visual arts as it is in the performing arts or the literary arts. You need to present it.”
He said the Hall County Student Art Show is one of many venues art students at the Grand Island Public Schools and the schools throughout Hall County have during the school year to exhibit their work to the public.
“The Hall County Student Art Show is our end-of-the year grand show that is shown in a very beautiful venue,” Dubas said.