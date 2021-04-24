Hall County Student Art Show at Stuhr Museum runs through May 7

And visitors can see all styles and mediums of art that were created by the students.

“What the museum does is inspire people,” he said. “It wants to make them take that first step, whether it is about learning about art and pursuing their own passion or giving them history that they find interesting. Showcasing the Hall County Student Art Show shows people, such as myself, who are not artists, that there are a lot of different mediums you can express yourself with and there are a lot of different things that are art.”

Nelson said the marvelous thing about art is it allows you to see the world through another person’s creative perspective. It helps to foster understanding among different people. That is true with the student art show as these young people are transitioning from childhood to becoming an adult.

He said the art can be a mirror of how these young people are perceiving the world around them.

“I don’t know what the assignments were from those teachers, but just the vast variety of artwork that’s was done by these different young artists, as there are so many different mediums, expressions and ideas,” Nelson said. “I’m really blown away with what these young artists have come up with. The fun part of this exhibit is not knowing what to expect.”