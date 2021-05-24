Heartland Lutheran High School graduates the Class of 2021

“I spent a lot of time with these kids, in various roles, and I’m thrilled to be back to celebrate with them,” he said.

Leech said, despite the difficulties the pandemic presented to the education of the students, “The facility here at Heartland Lutheran and the people who lead them and do such a good job of building resiliency. While I was not here, I had no fear that they would not continue the strong tradition of being resolute and strong in their faith and lead the community based out of that faith.”

Each year, students graduate in an ever-changing world different from the world of the previous year’s graduates. Despite new dangers and challenges, Leech said Heartland Lutheran gives the graduating students the foundation of faith to navigate those challenges.

“The work that facility does here to prepare them for life and to strengthens their faith so there’s no obstacles that they can’t over come,” Leech said.

He said there were a number of difficult challenges that the graduating students and the school has had to deal with as seniors. But he said students, staff and parents came together to meet those challenges.

“People don’t realize how important our community of parents are here at Heartland Lutheran and what that means,” Leech said. “But resiliency and strength of faith allowed them (students) to continue to be a Red Hornet and everything that means.”

