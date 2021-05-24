Heartland Lutheran High School graduates the Class of 2021

Nearly 400 people gathered Sunday afternoon at Heartland Lutheran High School to celebrate the graduation of 16 seniors.
It was a contrast to last spring’s graduation, which was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, when it was held outside and family and friends had to stay in their vehicles to watch the students receive their diploma. Then, the graduates were safety spaced from each other following COVID-19 guidelines.
A lot has changed since then. Now that most people have received their vaccine against the virus, it was a return to the traditional graduation ceremony.
The high school’s auditorium packed with people, with only a handful of people wearing masks.
That process of slowly returning to normal school life was reflected in the addresses of co-valedictorians Elizabeth Huggins and Joshua Rathjen, who both praised their fellow graduates, the school’s staff and God for helping them make it through a different and sometimes difficult senior year.
The 2021 Heartland Lutheran Commencement Ceremony marked the 19th in the school’s history.
Interim Principal Rev. Kurt Busskohl opened the ceremony with an invocation and opening prayer.
Busskohl said the commencement was one of joy and excitement.
“Even more importantly, one that shows our lives so closely intertwine with Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ,” he said.
Graduating senior Kane Stauss presented the class verse, Matthew 5:16: “In the same way, let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in heaven.”
The school verse was read by graduating senior Jessica Zehender, from Joshua 1:9: “Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go.”
Both Bible verses were emphasized by all the speakers as advice for the graduating seniors.
In the commencement address, given by past Heartland Lutheran teacher, coach and principal Timothy Leech, that theme of Matthew 5:16 was demonstrated as the auditorium darkened and, one-by-one, candles were lit by the graduating seniors and others, emphasizing the theme that unity through God illuminates the darkness and brings light to the world.
His address not only reflected Matthew 5:16 of “shining their light before others” but also “the responsibility and privilege that they have as Christians to do that and to go forth and to tell people about Jesus and live a life of faith and know that this place is here for them.”
Leech left Heartland Lutheran High School last year to take a similar position in Grand Island, Fla.
“I spent a lot of time with these kids, in various roles, and I’m thrilled to be back to celebrate with them,” he said.
Leech said, despite the difficulties the pandemic presented to the education of the students, “The facility here at Heartland Lutheran and the people who lead them and do such a good job of building resiliency. While I was not here, I had no fear that they would not continue the strong tradition of being resolute and strong in their faith and lead the community based out of that faith.”
Each year, students graduate in an ever-changing world different from the world of the previous year’s graduates. Despite new dangers and challenges, Leech said Heartland Lutheran gives the graduating students the foundation of faith to navigate those challenges.
“The work that facility does here to prepare them for life and to strengthens their faith so there’s no obstacles that they can’t over come,” Leech said.
He said there were a number of difficult challenges that the graduating students and the school has had to deal with as seniors. But he said students, staff and parents came together to meet those challenges.
“People don’t realize how important our community of parents are here at Heartland Lutheran and what that means,” Leech said. “But resiliency and strength of faith allowed them (students) to continue to be a Red Hornet and everything that means.”