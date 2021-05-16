Let’s make a deal: Academy-dealership partnership mutually beneficial

Mike Anderson, who owns both of Grand Island’s Anderson dealerships, told the students: “Being an auto technician is one of the most sought-after roles in our industry. We’re really excited for you to come here and be a part of our organization and learn about how we do things here and get some real-world experience.”

The apprenticeships’ real-world experience lasts through the summer and beyond — 18 months, usually, Holley said.

Still, there’s more school work on the horizon for these students as they embark on the automotive pathway. They still have advanced coursework to complete as they proceed through their senior year.

Following the internship, the students do not necessarily have to become automotive technicians, but the internship experience plays an important role in whether being an automotive technician is what they want to pursue.

Many past interns have found the career is right for them, including one of dealership’s current technicians, Hulinsky said.

“We have one guy still here who started in this program,” she said. “It’s cool to watch.”