Making a Difference: GISH Student Wellness Center helped students cope with the pandemic uncertainties

Students also experience adolescence differently. The pandemic only compounded those student experiences, and created a sense of uncertainty as their routines were disrupted.

Jones said during the pandemic they saw an increase in referrals to treat students who were suffering from depression.

“We started noticing it last spring,” she said.

That was at the height of the pandemic, as schools closed and the students were being educated online.

“We are proud of our efforts since COVID hit,” Jones said. “We couldn’t be here. The school was completely shut down. We had to work out of the CHI Family Medicine Clinic.”

The wellness staff worked together to make a list of the students who were receiving services. Along with reaching out to them by phone and emails, Bauer said they used telehealth sessions for the first time in working with students.

“It (telehealth) happened just overnight,” Jones said.

She said students tended to wanted to be seen in person.

“But it (telehealth) was a good substitute,” Jones said.