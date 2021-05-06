Making Nebraska ‘here’: NU president aims to expand accessibility

University of Nebraska President Ted Carter credits the institution’s most recent successes to “bold decisions.”
Among those decisions, Carter cited tuition cost freezes, reworking the academic calendar and reducing the cost per credit hour of online courses.
Still, indications have been that the University of Nebraska system is working both with and in spite of online learning. Carter said he was resolute that the campuses open for face-to-face learning for the fall 2020 semester. They did.
“We didn’t do it perfectly; we had some challenges,” he said.
Challenges or none, he credited a successful rollout of the 2020-2021 academic year, tuition cost freezes, reworking the academic calendar, reducing the cost per credit hour of online courses and implementing the “Nebraska Promise” initiative (which offers free tuition to Nebraskans making $60,000 a year or less) for the university’s growth.
“All those actions grew our enrollment,” Carter said.
For the previous three years, the university had tallied a decline in enrollment numbers.
“We reversed the trend, which is significant enough, but we did it in the middle of a global pandemic,” Carter said.
“We grew our enrollment overall first year by a little over 1%. We grew enrollment by more than 2.5% for Nebraskans,” he said.
The intention of the university’s five-year strategy is to drive enrollment further.
Carter said three main tenets are the backbone of the institution’s strategy.
“The whole strategy is on affordability, accessibility and growth — growth in student attainment; closing the gap between students who are white and students who are of color,” he said.
The gap between white students and students of color is getting immediate attention, Carter said, as the University of Nebraska has one of the largest attainment gaps compared to its peers. Mentoring, tutoring and mental health are going to receive increased focus.
“We’re going to focus on the students and student success,” he said.
The university has its fingers in all corners of the state, yet there are areas without ready access to in-person instruction.
Carter described the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s endeavor in Grand Island, “our furthest gateway to the west of Nebraska.”
He said of UNK’s College Park offerings: “The University of Nebraska is not just about Lincoln and Omaha — it’s about the state — a two-time-zone state.”
For some, however, gateways may still lay behind the information superhighway.
Carter said reliable, quality internet access is at the top of the fix-it list. He said the university is working closely with Gov. Pete Ricketts and the Unicameral to expand and improve internet access — paving more roads to the information superhighway.
“Let’s face it,” he said, “if you do not have internet access you won’t be able to play in the future of education.”
Carter called the hybrid modality of instruction the “future of higher education.”
The future of the University of Nebraska is hinged on accessibility, he said.
“Accessibility goes back to our roots as a land-grant university. It was really about being a university for everyone,” Carter said.
This includes the western parts of the state.
“We actually do pretty well attracting people from western Nebraska — better than I thought. We still have work to do,” he said. “We have to keep working on the messaging and make sure that we get out to the west — that we’re not forgotten.”
Being forgotten past the Central Time Zone is a concern, but being introduced outside of the state as a whole is an additional endeavor. The university has made the move to offer in-state tuition to out-of-state students at the Kearney campus.
“That program is now just starting to take effect. I think we’re going to see some growth in student (enrollment),” Carter said. “The idea is to get someone from (another state) to see what we have here in Nebraska, fall in love with it — like many of us have — and want to stay here and work and raise a family here.”
Not all “heres” seem to be equal, but many — including online learning — are becoming necessary.
Carter said he recognizes this, but added, “The college experience is as much about growing yourself intellectually as it is a critical time in your adult life, the social aspect of a college experience you can’t get through a Zoom screen.”
