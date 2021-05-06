Making Nebraska ‘here’: NU president aims to expand accessibility

Carter said reliable, quality internet access is at the top of the fix-it list. He said the university is working closely with Gov. Pete Ricketts and the Unicameral to expand and improve internet access — paving more roads to the information superhighway.

“Let’s face it,” he said, “if you do not have internet access you won’t be able to play in the future of education.”

Carter called the hybrid modality of instruction the “future of higher education.”

The future of the University of Nebraska is hinged on accessibility, he said.

“Accessibility goes back to our roots as a land-grant university. It was really about being a university for everyone,” Carter said.

This includes the western parts of the state.

“We actually do pretty well attracting people from western Nebraska — better than I thought. We still have work to do,” he said. “We have to keep working on the messaging and make sure that we get out to the west — that we’re not forgotten.”