Masks optional in Grand Island Public Schools summer school classrooms

For students attending summer school at Grand Island Public Schools, as of Monday, mask-wearing will become optional.

The soon-to-be-implemented coronavirus-based policy applies only to cohorted schools, meaning the newest change to the district’s policy will apply to each building’s group of students and staff. However, students will still need to wear masks in other scenarios. Should a school-centric outbreak occur, a mask requirement may be again implemented, based on the direction of the Central District Health Department.

CDHD has most recently shown its territory narrowly in the “green” on the COVID-19 risk dial at 1.0 — moderate. This is the lowest spot on the coronavirus risk dial since the measure’s implementation early in the pandemic.

Likewise, GIPS’ numbers remain relatively low. For the week ending May 22, there were no student or staff COVID-19 cases reported to the district; nine students and three staff members were absent that same week due to coronavirus-related issues, according to its online COVID-19 update.

In a statement, GIPS Superintendent Tawana Grover said the numbers are encouraging.

“With the help of our staff, students, families, and community, our case rates are moving in the right direction as more people are vaccinated,” Grover said. “Safety is our top priority, and we want to make sure we are continuing to provide a safe environment for our students and staff. We are happy to bring more normalcy back to our classrooms for summer school.”

