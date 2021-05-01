New principal for Knickrehm teaches hearts and minds

To say Opal Bentley is an experienced educator would be an understatement.

The new Knickrehm Elementary School principal started out as a parent volunteer and, with the encouragement and support of a special administrator, she amassed a variety of experiences.

“What got me into education were my own children,” Bentley said.

Volunteering was a way to get involved in her sons’ school, Soaring Eagles Academy in Colorado, she said. The principal at Soaring Eagles Academy saw her potential and encouraged her to keep moving forward, first as a paraeducator and continuing their support for and encouragement of her every step of her career.

“At that same school I went from volunteer to para to teacher to assistant principal,” Bentley said.

In August, she will take on her newest role: principal of Knickrehm Elementary School.

“Knickrehm is this great community; the teachers have a great history with the school. I’m excited to join the community’s fun traditions — and day-to-day fun,” Bentley said.

Traditions were a big part of her motivation to become Knickrehm’s next principal, she noted, including a staff with an exceptional history with the school.