‘On Track to Thrive 2025’: Grand Island Public Schools finds opportunities in the face of adversity

Before the pandemic, students without internet access at home used public sources, such as the public library, said Michelle Carter, Grand Island Education Association president and a fifth-grade teacher at Dodge Elementary School.

The pandemic-spurred closures of public spaces — such as libraries — led to questions: “How can we do this during a pandemic,” Carter said. A partnership was formed to swiftly provide reliable internet access to 125 GIPS families.

Palmer said, “(The pandemic) elevated where inequity was happening; it really helped us recognize those families and their needs — and how much they need us.”

It also posed questions about teaching methods, particularly for different socioeconomic groups, Carter said. “The pandemic has made us ask how to really educate the poor and what that means. At the forefront of a strategic plan is what is best for the students.”

Hinkle said the district recognizes, “We’re all in different places and have different needs to support. We wanted to make sure all kids feel valued.”

Tailor-made education

Virtual school revealed what could be an opportunity for the district to tailor teaching methods to students and families, Grover said.