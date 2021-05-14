‘Our school home’: Parents get involved at Lincoln Elementary … as employees

From helping with handwriting skills to helping little hands crack open milk cartons, the parents actively are involved in not only their own children’s education, but other children at the school.

Para-educator Maria Corona said that is what she has experienced in her four years at Lincoln Elementary.

“I love my job because I really think that I can make a difference on students, by giving them that extra help or that extra time one-on-one. Also I feel loved by the kids,” Corona said. “They make me laugh and they make my day when I need a few more hugs during the day. I believe that kids feel loved, too.”

Graciela Alegria is a pre-K para who counts herself among the family educators. Alegria has been at Lincoln Elementary since 2017.

“Being here with the preschool is great,” she said. “I like to see former students grow and see how much they’ve changed and accomplished throughout the years.”

Leticia Reyes, also an para-educator, has been with Lincoln Elementary for four years. Her intentions at the beginning weren’t necessarily to work at the school, but said when the chance came up it was the right decision.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}