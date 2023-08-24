Most Olive Garden customers probably don't realize that the woman greeting them is intellectually gifted.

Gwyneth Brown, who works as a hostess at the Grand Island restaurant, posted a perfect 36 score on her ACT test.

Brown, who graduated May 6 from Palmer High School, is off next month to Stanford University.

On June 20, Brown was one of 31 members of the class of 2023 with perfect ACT scores honored at a ceremony at the State Capitol. The event was attended by Gov. Jim Pillen.

Brown was the only student honored from the central part of the state.

Brown, 18, and her family live near Central City. She's been a Palmer student since preschool.

Area residents have seen Brown in the Harvest of Harmony parade.

In her junior and senior years, she was the drum major of Palmer's marching band. She plays the trumpet.

Brown got into some other universities that "were my target schools that I wasn't expecting to get into."

From those schools, she chose Stanford because it made the most economic sense.

Plus, "The weather's going to be nice. I'm excited about that," she said.

She and her mother toured the campus, in Palo Alto, California, when Brown was deciding on a school.

The scholarship she received from Stanford was medium-sized, she said. "It's not a full ride."

In high school, her favorite classes were math and English.

Brown, who was in a class of 13, thinks she does well in school because "I have a pretty good memory."

She also has decent "critical thinking skills," she said.

"I've always liked to learn, so that helps, I guess."

Brown took the ACT exam eight times.

The first time, she got a 32.

She took an ACT prep class at Palmer. She also signed up for an online prep class. She bought a large book filled with practice tests.

"It was definitely a commitment," she said, adding that she took "I don't know how many practice tests."

Taking the ACT test multiple times is not unusual.

Some of the students honored in Lincoln may have taken the test only once. "But I think most of them probably took it at least twice," Brown said.

The part of the exam that gave her the most trouble was math. "I do like math, but that was the hardest."

Still, you can tell from the results that math wasn't a problem.

At Palmer, Brown was president of National Honor Society and head of the Student Council. She was class president her junior and senior years.

She was also in choir, the one-act play and quiz bowl.

In her senior year, she was co-captain of the cheerleading team.

Asked about her strengths, Brown said she is self-disciplined and self-driven. She is also a good listener and "can see things from multiple perspectives," she said.

At Stanford, Brown will major in political science.

Her parents are Darrin and Leah Brown. She has three siblings. One sister, Gretchen Brown, is a junior at Palmer this year. She has an older brother, Aaron Stuart, and another sister, Ashton Stuart.

At Olive Garden, Brown gets to work inside.

When she was 12 and 13, she and her sister detasseled corn. That was "the least favorite job I've ever had," she said.

Conditions should be more pleasant in Palo Alto, where move-in day is Sept. 19.