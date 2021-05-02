Setting up Wood River for future success

Since the Wood River Vision 2020 board did its community needs survey, two providers have retired and another one closed, she said in an interview. Wood River now has one licensed in-home provider in town and a couple out in the country.

Rather than being in competition with area caregivers, Stick Creek Kids wants to complement them, Troyer-Miller said.

“Because each family has a different need,” and for some families, “that in-home experience is exactly what they need,” because it meets their children’s needs and their scheduling needs, she said.

“We want to work in tandem because we know a center’s not going to be good for everybody,” Troyer-Miller said said.

Recently, when Stick Creek staff members received CPR training, an in-home provider was welcome to join them.

When educational opportunities are given to Stick Creek teachers, other caregivers are certainly invited, Troyer-Miller said.

“So it’s really about collaboration to meet the needs of the community,” she said.