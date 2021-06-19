SRO Camp a fun resource for incoming middle-schoolers

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

That bonding is important, as the incoming middle school students get to know people they can trust who will share the middle school hallways with them.

Participants play games and do other fun activities, from challenging one another in a friendly-but-fierce game of dodgeball to writing affirming messages at school grounds with sidewalk chalk.

Tjaden said the SRO camp format lends itself to bonding with the students.

“I think it’s the easiest way to combine all of that together to engage with those kids and get them to learn something while they’re having fun,” he said.

The age range is no coincidence, Tjaden said. “Our thoughts behind the youth program: We wanted to take those kids that were leaving fifth grade and heading into middle school, knowing they’re the most apt to be recruited into gangs and start having huge peer pressure.”

According to Voices for Children in Nebraska’s Juvenile Justice 2020 report, in 2019 Nebraska children 10 years of age and under accounted for 0.4% of misdemeanor offenses; at ages 11-13, that percentage jumps to 12.9%.

Tjaden said, “We wanted to give a chance to educate them a little bit before they get into middle school.”