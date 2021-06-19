SRO Camp a fun resource for incoming middle-schoolers

Hostility toward and disassociation from law enforcement have reached fever pitch in recent years; however, Grand Island Police Department has rediscovered a way to combat the widespread negativity.
School Resource Officer (SRO) Camp is being held on four Grand Island Public Schools elementary and middle school campuses, bringing fun and fellowship between kids and cops.
GIPD officer Wesley Tjaden, an SRO at Grand Island Senior High, said he and his fellow officers recognize the need to further connect with their community.
“The main thing about the SRO camp is we as police officers and school resource officers realize there’s a huge disconnect between general citizens and police,” Tjaden said.
The camp has been on a 10-year hiatus because of funding and staffing shortages, he said.
“We were able to get it to come back this year,” Tjaden said.
The program’s motivation is twofold: humanizing police officers and providing education and guidance.
“A lot of times we only get to see them when we’re there for bad reasons — parents are in trouble, traffic stops. Usually parents aren’t really happy with us afterwards,” Tjaden said. “This gives us a chance to let them see that we’re human and like to have fun, too. It gives us a chance to bond.”
That bonding is important, as the incoming middle school students get to know people they can trust who will share the middle school hallways with them.
Participants play games and do other fun activities, from challenging one another in a friendly-but-fierce game of dodgeball to writing affirming messages at school grounds with sidewalk chalk.
Tjaden said the SRO camp format lends itself to bonding with the students.
“I think it’s the easiest way to combine all of that together to engage with those kids and get them to learn something while they’re having fun,” he said.
The age range is no coincidence, Tjaden said. “Our thoughts behind the youth program: We wanted to take those kids that were leaving fifth grade and heading into middle school, knowing they’re the most apt to be recruited into gangs and start having huge peer pressure.”
According to Voices for Children in Nebraska’s Juvenile Justice 2020 report, in 2019 Nebraska children 10 years of age and under accounted for 0.4% of misdemeanor offenses; at ages 11-13, that percentage jumps to 12.9%.
Tjaden said, “We wanted to give a chance to educate them a little bit before they get into middle school.”
Between activities, giveaways, guest speakers and presentations, officers and other community members teach soon-to-be middle school students about topics they might not have otherwise learned about, such as abstaining from nicotine and alcohol, anger management and good citizenship, and ways to avoid gang life.
For Tjaden, the elements of the camps come together, even after a 10-year break.
“It’s the easiest way to combine all of that together to engage with these kids and get them to learn something while they’re still having fun,” he said. “We want to take the time to sit down and get to know a lot of these kids.”
