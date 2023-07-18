ATLANTA, Ga. — Several local career and technical students were recognized for excellence at the 2023 SkillsUSA Championships late last month in Atlanta.

More than 6,000 students competed at the national showcase of career and technical education. The SkillsUSA Championships is the largest skill competition in the world and covers 1.79 million square feet, equivalent to 31 football fields or 41 acres.

Skill Point Certificates were awarded to all national contestants who met a threshold contest score. The Skill Point Certificate represents workplace readiness in the occupational specialty and students can add the certificate to their employment portfolio as an indicator of proficiency.

Students were invited to the event to demonstrate their technical skills, workplace skills and personal skills in 110 hands-on competitions including robotics, automotive technology, drafting, criminal justice, aviation maintenance and public speaking. Industry leaders from 650 businesses, corporations, trade associations and unions planned and evaluated the contestants against their standards for entry-level workers.

Industry support of the SkillsUSA Championships is valued at over $36 million in donated time, equipment, cash and material. More than 1,200 industry judges and technical committee members participated this year.’

Skill Point Certificate recipients from Central Nebraska include:

Richard Mateo, Grand Island and a student at Career Pathways Institute, Skill Point Certificate in Sheet Metal.

Team N (Meredith Barrett and Daniel Garcia), Career Pathways Institute, Skill Point Certificate in Cyber Security.

Team Q (Sam Elge and Lucas Riley), Aurora High School, Skill Point Certificate in Audio-Radio Production.

The SkillsUSA Championships event is held annually for students in middle school, high school or college/postsecondary programs as part of the SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference. The national, nonprofit partnership of students, instructors and industry is a verified talent pipeline for America’s skilled workforce that is working to help solve the skills gap.